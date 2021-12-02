Three years after conquering half the world and winning three well-deserved Oscars thanks to the splendid ‘Roma’, the always interesting Alfonso Cuarón already has a new project on his hands. For the occasion, The Mexican filmmaker has jumped from Netflix to Apple TV +, a platform for which he will direct ‘Disclamer’; a series that will adapt Renee Knight’s novel of the same name, and which will be the director’s first since NBC’s “Believe.”

Come for its premise, stay for its cinematographers

According to his synopsis, ‘Disclamer’ is centered on Catherine Ravenscroft, a respected and successful documentary journalist, whose work has been built on the revelation of hidden infractions committed by prestigious institutions. When an intriguing novel written by a widower appears on his bedside table, Ravenscroft is horrified to realize that he is the main character in a story he wishes had been buried in the past. A story that reveals her darkest secret. A secret that only she thought she knew.

However attractive this approach may seem, the true claim of the series lies in its team involved, starting with a cast led by two top-notch performers like Cate Blanchett and Kevin kline, and ending with the two great names who will be in charge of the direction of photography of the project.

‘Disclamer’ will mean the meeting between Cuarón and his regular collaborator Emmanuel Lubezki, with whom he shaped titles such as ‘And your mother too’, the huge ‘Children of men’ or a ‘Gravity’ thanks to which the Goat scratched the Oscar for the best direction of photography. Along with the Mexican will be Bruno Delbonnel, A recent headline PDO of the Coen brothers – with whom he has shot ‘Inside Lewin Davis’, ‘The Ballad of Buster Scruggs’ or the solo film by Joel Coen ‘Macbeth’.

The truth is that, being obsessed with the direction of photography that I am, only because of these last two signings, I am very much on board with a proposal with which Apple TV + promises to reappear in the fierce streaming war that continues to be fought with more and more participants.