With the aim of safeguarding the heritage of the more than 1.8 million inhabitants of Álvaro Obregón, Benito Juárez and Coyoacán, the mayor Lemon Bundle and the mayors Santiago Taboada and Giovani gutierrez They gave the starting signal to the "Christmas Shield" operation, which will be carried out from today until January 9, 2022. It is a strategy that materializes for the first time in Mexico City the coordination of three demarcations .

During the start, the mayor of Álvaro Obregón, Lemon Bundle, pointed out that this unprecedented initiative arises from the need to join forces, since these three demarcations share territorial boundaries, roads and vulnerable areas that are attractive for crimes such as robbery at home, business, account holder and passerby, which increase in these dates for the delivery of Christmas bonuses, parties, seasonal purchases and holidays.

“Coordination, I insist, is the best shield and in this matter it is extremely important to combat crime and protect our neighbors more effectively. I am convinced that with this scheme of coordination and work 24/7 for the safety of families, we will have better results and we will be able to reduce the crime rates in our districts, that is why we will be working hand in hand and this is the first operation that we start together”, He highlighted.

For his part, the mayor of Benito Juárez, Santiago TaboadaHe pointed out that the security strategy, which was implemented since the beginning of his first administration, has yielded positive results, which is why today it is shared with other mayors governed by the opposition. In this sense, he indicated that this operation will reinforce surveillance mainly in the vicinity of shopping centers, entrances and exits in the places with the greatest influx, bank corridors and commercial establishments.

“This operation opens the door to start a program in which the three of us committed ourselves at different times: to maintain this shield to reduce these crime rates and of course this great opportunity presents itself to us in this month of December. That is what this Christmas Armor operation is about, that you arrive safely with your Christmas bonus, with each and every one of your belongings, with your family at your home, regardless of the mayor’s office where you live, as long as you occupy some space, banking center, economic center of the municipalities of Coyoacán, Benito Juárez and Álvaro Obregón, we are going to be providing this service, because for Lía, for Giovani and for her server the most important thing is that you get home safely”, He pointed.

Meanwhile, the mayor of Coyoacán, Giovani gutierrez, stressed that the main demand of citizens is security, so replicating successful programs was necessary to reinforce this issue and the trust that voters placed in opposition governments, for this reason he argued that the main objective of this security device it is prevention.

“We want to send a clear message to the inhabitants of our demarcations that we are not going to abandon them, that we are going to be working 24 hours so that they can be at peace, so that they can be calm. This operation reaffirms that the shielding of our municipalities is the product of coordinated work, with this banner a stage of collaboration between the three municipalities that we border is consolidated. We will do it with methodology, intelligence and technology, but also with a coordinated work between three mayors who want the best for citizens.”, He stressed.

It should be noted that the Christmas Armor operation has three components: conducting accompaniments, reinforcing security and strategic points, as well as security recommendations.

In this sense, it will be disseminating, through different media in the three demarcations, security measures, such as the invitation, especially to young people, to take care of what they publish on social networks, avoid leaving the lights on 24 hours because that is a sign that no one is home, avoid leaving keys underneath in some common place or within reach of anyone, choose a safe place to store important documents and valuables and make sure that doors and windows remain securely closed .

The Christmas Armor operation has 1,164 elements of Auxiliary Police and Banking and Industrial Police, assigned to these three demarcations. For the coordination of police accompaniment for transfers, the municipalities had the following contact numbers:

Álvaro Obregón: 55 5272 0222 (Silver Base)

Benito Juárez: 800 050 0225 (Armor Base)

Coyoacán: 55 5658 5816 and 6161 (Silver Base)

