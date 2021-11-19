Pokémon is the most profitable franchise in the world and a large part of its profits come from its products as is the case with this peculiar Gengar armchair with which you will become a complete Pokémon teacher.

If you are a fan of Pokémon Diamond and Pearl (and obviously Gengar), surely the idea of ​​having this article for your home excites you that will become your favorite armchair. Although, it may cost you a little more than we would like.

This product is for sale thanks to the store Japanese Cellutane with a price of $ 226 USD, although to that we must add the shipping and handling costs, as this company does not offer direct shipments outside the archipelago.

In addition to this Gengar armchair that is comfortable and perfect for your living room, Cellutane has also put on sale products from Snorlax, Ditto and a small cushion in the shape of pokeball. So, If you want to collect all the Pokémon, you will have to prepare your wallet to receive this strong blow that could knock you out.

Who is Gengar?

Gengar is a ghost / poison type Pokémon introduced in the first generation.. It is the evolution of Haunter and the definitive version of Ghastly. Starting in the sixth generation, he can mega evolve into Mega-Gengar, his most imposing and powerful form in the series. Its character and form are based on the concept of doppelgänger, the ghostly double of a person, and in shadow people, dark beings that roam between the houses of the living.

Gengar is a Pokémon with small but sharp limbs and has a sinister personality as dark, even more when it is in the wild. It is said that at night he goes out to scare and lose travelers to steal their souls. He lives among cemeteries and abandoned places, his pre-evolutions usually accompany him.

Gengar species like to pretend they are a shadow to scare people or other less fortunate Pokémon. It is said that when a person approaches them they can feel an icy aura surrounding them as they steal the heat from their surroundings.

It is believed that he uses his big smile to intimidate his Pokémon rivals into believing that no matter how many hits he takes, he is always in good condition, even if in reality he is not.

Even if he has Gengar legs, he can levitate and never touch the ground again. Although it may seem like a Pokémon full of evil and with a sinister aura, it can become a good companion for a trainer with the same characteristics and personality..

What is Pokémon?

But, if you wonder what is this franchise that One Piece is crossovering with. Here we tell you more about Pokémon (ポ ケ モ ン), short form of Pocket Monsters (ポ ケ ッ ト モ ン ス タ ー Pocket Monsters), is an anime created by Satoshi Tajiri, Junichi Masuda and Ken Sugimori, which tells the story of Ash Ketchum, a young Pokémon trainer from Pallet Town who begins a journey to achieve his dream, to be a Pokémon Master.

The series is based on the Pokémon video game saga also created by Satoshi Tajiri, developed by Game Freak and distributed by Nintendo, which first appeared on the Japanese market on February 27, 1996.

The success of video games that still continues to this day, made its plot adapted into an anime produced by the animation studios OLM, Inc., which has been broadcast by the television network TV Tokyo since it was released on January 1. April 1997. OLM, Inc. has produced 20 films so far, along with several special miniseries (also called OVA) such as Pokémon Origins, Pokémon: Mega Evolution Special, and Pokémon Generations..

Also, this saga has had its own spin-off such as the so-called Shu-kan Pokémon Ho-thus-kyoku which, when brought to the United States, obtained the name of Pokémon Chronicles (Pokémon Chronicles), a series of stories involving minor characters from the series.