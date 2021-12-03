The WHO has named the recent variant of COVID Omicron. It is the thirteenth variant and the last of the five ‘worrying variants’.

Wondering why it was called Omicron and how are these variants named?

Omicron is the fifteenth Greek alphabet and uses the symbols “Ο” in uppercase and “ο” in lowercase. According to the dictionary, its literal Greek translation means “or small.”

In May, the WHO announced that it would name COVID variants using Greek letters. Some variants were named by the name of the country in which they were first detected. But clearly that was not the correct way to do it.

The reason behind naming the variants using Greek alphabets was to make it easier for the non-scientific community to talk about the variants.

Although they have their advantages, scientific names can be difficult to pronounce and remember.

The five current variants of concern

Alpha – B.1.1.7 – first detected in the UK Beta – B.1.351 – first detected in South Africa Gamma – P.1 – first detected in Brazil Delta – B.1.617.2 – first detected in India Ómicron – B.1.1.529 – first detected in South Africa

More and more countries report cases of the new variant

Von Gottberg has pointed out that yesterday, in South Africa, more than 8 thousand new cases were notified. “Most of them are at the epicenter of our current beginning of the fourth wave. We were in the middle of our last third wave, which was over Delta, where things were very quiet and the number of cases was very low. And now they are increasing at a rapid rate. The numbers are increasing very rapidly. “

So, in this regard, the expert has warned that “many of those infected have a previous infection … It seems that there is a predominance of the Omicron variant throughout the country. It has been identified through sequencing in at least five of our provinces that have sequencing data, and we believe that the other provinces just haven’t been identified yet because we don’t have specimens that have been sequenced. “

On the other hand, Salam Gueye, Director of Emergencies at WHO, lamented that “more and more countries are reporting the new variant since it was first sequenced in South Africa … Ghana and Nigeria have become the last African countries in detecting cases of the Omicron variant. Globally, more than 20 countries have already notified the new variant. This new variant is expected to be detected in more countries as national authorities intensify surveillance and sequencing operations ”.

Although research is being carried out to find out if the new variant is more contagious, causes a serious disease or has an impact on the efficacy of the vaccine, Gueye stressed that “its appearance is a stark reminder that efforts must be redoubled to stop the transmission of COVID-19 ”.

