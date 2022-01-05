TNABC 2022 will return from January 16 to 19 to Miami bringing important conferences where various crypto topics such as DeFi, NFT, blockchain among others will be addressed.

Your entry to the event can make you the winner of a ticket to the space.

The city of Miami has a clear goal of becoming the crypto hub of the United States. As part of this Francis Zuárez project, in January 2020 the Mayor of Miami Francis X. Suárez announced Miami Blockchain Week, a week focused on the series of historical events in The North American Bitcoin Conference (TNABC)

Each year TNABC creates multiple events with local and international partners in the city of Miami so the crypto community can learn, network and innovate and of course this year will not be the difference because the TNABC will return from January 16 to 19 with a series of conferences that will address topics such as crypto regulation, DeFi, NFTs, the Gamefi market, the financial system and stablecoins, Web3 decentralization and blockchain, among others.

This event will also feature an NFT exhibition, a hackathon and if you are one of the attendees, with your ticket you will automatically enter the “To The Moon” Space Ticket Raffle sponsored by Astranaut.

Speakers

This event will feature the participation of some of the minds that today are opinion leaders in the crypto ecosystem such as:

Investor Mark Cuban

Francis X. Suarez, Mayor of Miami

Peter Smith, CEO and Co-founder of Blockchain.com

Craig Sellas, Co-founder of Tether

Shannon Graham, CEO and Founder of Astronaut

Kathleen Breitman, Co-founder of Tezos

Paula Reina, Director of blockchain business development at Tron, among others.

Hybrid Event

Do you want to be part of TNABC 2022 but cannot travel to Miami? LThe conference will give you the opportunity to attend virtually and have full access to your online content library.

This virtual ticket will also allow you to establish contacts with other speakers and attendees, and visit virtual booths of the main companies that are part of the crypto ecosystem.

The cost of tickets for the TNABC is $ 199 for the virtual event and $ 999 for the live event. If you want to buy your ticket give click here.

Remember that your ticket can take you to the moon, do not stay out!

Don’t miss any conference and check our crypto and blockchain events calendar: