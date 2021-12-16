Jujutsu Kaisen has finally revealed the list of his most popular wizards among the fandom. The Weekly Shonen Jump has published the results of his most recent poll that shows which character has stolen the hearts of his fans. Among other things, we have come across a number of surprises in this survey, mainly because the first place is not from Satoru Gojo, the teacher of our protagonists and the favorite husbando of many people.

The results of the second popularity poll conducted on The Jujutsu Kaisen anime were published in the magazine Weekly Shonen Jump. In this regard, we know that neither Yuji Itadori, like Satoru Gojo, they are in the first place. On the contrary, ** Megumi Fushiguro, with a total of 19,393 votes, he took first place as the most famous sorcerer among fans of this series.

He is one of the characters that we did not expect to see so high on the Jujutsu Kaisen list, especially since the main protagonist is another.. It seems that just like in My Hero Academia, the “bad guys” are the favorites in the otaku community. In the case of Kohei Horikoshi’s work, the winner was Katsuki Bakugo, the franchise’s deuteragonist.

Despite not being the first on this list, Gojo was not far behind. He was ranked second on the Jujutsu Kaisen popularity chart with a total of 14,359 votes; meanwhile, Yuji Itadori won in third place with 13,265 votes. The master of the three main leads has managed to crown himself as the second favorite (albeit with a huge difference of almost 5,000 votes with Megumi Fushiguro), while Itadori reached third place.

And, to our amazement, Suguru Geto was in the fourth position among the most popular characters of Jujutsu Kaisen with 10,345 votes, it seems that the villain and main antagonist of the franchise (and probable father of Yuji Itadori) is one of the most beloved characters..

To continue with all the surprises that the survey has in store for us, Maki’s absences and Nobara were notable in the expected top 10 most famous characters of Jujutsu Kaisen Manga. But, in this regard, she was at number 11 and Maki, at 12. This is the complete list of the 10 most popular characters:

Megumi Fushiguro Gojo Satoru Yuji Itadori Suguru Geto Kento Nanami Toge Inumaki Choso Yuta okkotsu Toji Fushiguro Naoya zenin

Curiously, Gege Akutami, the creator of the manga, was ranked number 21 in the survey, although he is not exactly a character in the series. It is a very funny thing that its own creator is someone dear to the fandom.

Why Megumi Fushiguro from Jujutsu Kaisen?

Apparently, the character of one of the protagonists of Jujutsu Kaisen, Megumi Fushiguro, serious, reserved and calm has generated many emotions among the fandom. So much so that he earned first place in popularity, even above the characters we thought would appear in his post.

Megumi Fushiguro of Jujutsu Kaisen is a tall, dark-haired, unkempt and “erratic” first-year student, thus described by Gege Akutami, characterized by wearing the standard uniform of the Metropolitan Technical College of Magic. He is a partner of Yuji Itadori and Nobara Kugisaki. He was born with the talent of making use of the Ten Kinds Shadow Technique and could be the next head of the Zenin Clan.

Although in Jujutsu Kaisen appears to be calculating and indifferent, his desire to help people he considers good and kind has led him to seek that opportunity, since he believes that they are the ones who really deserve to live.. But, on the other hand, his insensitivity towards the punishment or death that criminals and murderers receive is a very particular characteristic of his personality, since he considers that they should not be saved in any way.

Fushiguro believes that the world is unfair and, for this reason, with his shamanic powers he has contributed to helping his classmates of those typical school “bullies”. And, finally, due to the evolution of his personality, the public has been so impressed by this important character and has achieved the first position of popularity in the top 10 of Jujutsu Kaisen.

