Titans season 3 already has a premiere date in Mexico

Almost two years away, finally the third season of Titans is just around the corner, and after its premiere in the United States, the Titans are already preparing their premiere in Mexico.

Thanks to information within the world’s largest entertainment platform, Titans will premiere its third season on December 8, 2021.

It is not yet known if, as in the two previous seasons, the series will be completely released or one episode a week will be broadcast.

What will happen in the third season of Titans?

With Nightwing at the helm, the Titans will face new challenges such as the Red Hood attacks, which are investigated by Police Commissioner Barbara Gordon, who fought crime years ago as Batgirl, until she was injured by the Joker, which left her in a chair. wheel.

In addition, the team will have to deal with the actions of Red Hood, a new vigilante who has sown terror in Gotham for his extreme methods of bringing justice

Titans has a cast consisting of Brenton Thwaites as Dick Grayson / Nightwing, Anna Diop as Kory Anders / Starfire, Teagan Croft as Rachel Roth / Raven, Ryan Potter as Garfield Logan / Beast Boy, Curran Walters as Jason Todd / Robin and Conor Leslie like Donna Troy.

Additionally, Titans stars Minka Kelly as Dawn Granger, Alan Ritchson as Hank Hall, Joshua Orpin as Superboy, Chelsea Zhang as Rose Wilson, Chella Man as Jericho, Drew Van Acker as Aqualad, Esai Morales as Deathstroke and Iain Glen as Bruce Wayne.

In this new season highlights the transformation of Jason Todd (Curran Walters) to Red Hood, the incorporation of Jay Lycurgo as Tim Drake, the third Robin. Damara Lewis as Starfire’s sister Blackfire and Savannah Welch as Barbara Gordon

The main villain of this third season suggests that it will be Jonathan Crane, better known as Scarecrow, who will be played by Vincent Kartheiser.

The third season of Titans will arrive on December 8 in Mexico and Latin America through the world’s largest entertainment platform.

Source: Netflix

