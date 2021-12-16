Phone, from Google, and other resources

Google, on the other hand, launched the app Phone , with which it is possible to block spam calls and know who is calling even before answering, thanks to the coverage of the Google ID, in addition to issuing warnings about suspicious calls.

In addition to applications, there are other types of mechanisms in smartphones to protect us from this type of call, such as the Public Registry to Avoid Advertising, a Profeco tool where it is possible to register the phone number to avoid unsolicited advertising calls.

Likewise, from the Phone menus on Android and iOS it is possible to block numbers to prevent their communications. On Android, from the app, you must go to Settings, then to Blocked numbers and there you must activate the switch for Unknown, while on iOS, from version 13, you can run the Silence strangers tool.