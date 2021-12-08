The poinsettia It is, along with the tree and the nativity scene, one of the great decorative icons of Christmas. In addition to the traditional Easter plant in red, we also have them in white, or even pink.

But regardless of how beautiful it is to decorate and make compositions with these typically Christmas plants, many people do not know how to preserve them, since they consider it a very delicate flower. Therefore, today we are going to give a brief tips for keeping your poinsettias.

Be careful with the temperature

When it comes to preserving the poinsettia or poinsettia, temperature is a fundamental factor. Like natural fir trees, heating is the number 1 enemy of poinsettias. For this reason, we must avoid putting the heating too strong if we want to keep the plant in perfect condition, with a temperature between 16º at night, and 22 or 23º during the day. And the further away it is from radiators, stoves or chimneys, the better it will hold you.

Water the poinsettia, but don’t drown it

The plant must always be moist, watering it a couple of times a week, always depending on the temperature of the room. Of course, water in the right measure and do not drown the plant, avoiding waterlogging the surface of the earth, as it will cause the roots to rot. Also, if you can irrigate indirectly, putting a plate of water and leaving it like that for about a quarter of an hour, all the better. Also avoid that the water touches the leaves and flowers. The blackish color will indicate that it has too much water.

It needs light, but don’t burn it

The Poinsettia is a flower of celebration, of joy … And for that, you need to be in a room with lots of light to keep it in good condition and maintain its vivid colors. Of course, avoid direct sunlight.

Avoid drafts

If you avoid exposing yourself to a draft to avoid catching a cold, you should do the same with your poinsettia. It is a very delicate plant, and can cause leaves to fall off prematurely.

Avoid dry environments

In very dry rooms, something very common in heated houses, Poinsettias have a hard time, since the lack of humidity can cause leaves to fall.

If you want it to bloom the following year

It may seem like a myth, but it does it is possible for a poinsettia to survive Christmas, and may even bloom again the following year. Surely you have seen it at the house of a friend and relative, and you have wondered the reasons why it does not survive you.

If you have followed the advice we have given you, it is likely that your plant will arrive next Christmas. And if, in addition, your Poinsettia blooms again splendidly and with its usual color, you should have it between 10 or 12 hours in the dark, pruning it in spring to help it grow stronger. But this topic will be the subject of another future post. We hope that with these simple tips you will make your Poinsettia survive in perfect condition all Christmas.

