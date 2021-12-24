Christmas is just around the corner and with it the magical season where all dreams come true, the holidays offer the family economy an increase and waste, since this time is preferred by consumers to buy and give away all kinds of products, so it is important to know these hacks so that the Christmas reindeer arrive in a timely manner.

One of the trends within current consumption is internet commerce, this due to the increase obtained as a result of the ravages caused by the current pandemic, that is why the logistics platforms in charge of storage, distribution and last line delivery, will take a fundamental role this Christmas.

Christmas reindeer

Although the story tells, the gifts will arrive in the next few hours to the homes of all those who behaved well during the year, in the same way, it is important to give a little help to the Christmas reindeer, and take into account some strategies that provide you with the necessary support to conclude the deliveries to be made during the Christmas season.

It is important to take into account the growth of purchases made through digital platforms, since if the recent study carried out by Oracle is taken into account, which indicates that 57 percent of consumers by this means, have as their greatest concern the reception late in their orders, therefore it is necessary to take into account strategies that allow them to effectively fulfill the tasks.

Similarly, for Wicore, it considers that 80 percent of digital consumers have reflected problems in delivery times with their customers, of this percentage, 50 percent, consider that it is due to a bad logistics strategy, therefore These tips can help improve deliveries and satisfy consumers during the holidays.

Hacks for Christmas deliveries

The shopping experience is everything: In a world of immediate connectivity, it is not enough to just take the consumer into account while they make the purchase, since currently buyers are highly susceptible to the entire experience that involves consuming. some products, so I know how to take care of him before, he during and him after, thus expanding and improving the user experience.

Use of specialized company: Although it is increasingly common that a company making use of technology and digital tools can carry out various tasks at less time, it is necessary to take the investment of hiring a specialist or a company that is dedicated to the logistics and final delivery of the products, thus predicting that these will be delivered in the most efficient way possible.

Payment methods: This aspect is one of the tools that will become a trend in the coming years, since physical money and the usual cards will begin to take a backseat, this due to the immersion and use within the daily life of digital payment methods, as well as the use of cryptocurrencies as the usual currency, so it is important to get into these changes and allow all types of payment methods to be traded.

