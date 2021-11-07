As every Sunday a new installment of the decorative week loaded with autumnal inspiration. Today we focus on ideas to improve the comfort, style and warmth of the home in cold seasons, either with accessories, with colors or with small DIY changes.

We start weekly roundup with Delikatissen and a new Nordic industrial style that provides pleasant and welcoming environments like the one in the cover image of this article. To achieve warmth a shaggy rug for living room It is available in cream for 35.99 euros in a size of 160×220 cm.

T&T Design Shaggy – Rug for living room, different prices, various colors, cream, 160 x 220 cm

On Vintage and Chic they showed us this week a 90 square meter family apartment decorated in gray tones, super cozy, and in Decorablog They gave us six tips to warm up the living room in winter.

Of their environments, some pink velvet cushion covers 30×50 cm we find them on Amazon for 17.15 euros each two units and ten pieces of fake 3d white brick for wall covering as a self-adhesive wallpaper for 54.49 euros.





Softpoint 30cm x 50cm Pink Velvet Cushion Covers, 30cm x 50cm Soft Decorative Pillow Covers, for Couch, Bed, Couch, 2-Pack (Pink, 12 x 20)

K & F-qianzhi 10PCS White Brick 3D Wall Wallpaper, Wall Paper 3D Decorative Panels For Wall Decoration (Covers 5.31 m²), Self-adhesive Wallpaper Bedroom Wall Wallpaper

On Scandinavian style They were doing this week a review of which are the tools that we are interested in having at home for our DIY, those manual works that help us to improve the house by ourselves and in Decorate my house We saw ideas to decorate the house with rattan that always increases comfort and warmth.

For our crafts, a hot glue gun of Dremel we found it in Amazon for 16.95 euros and kit of wicker grid for furniture repair, with a canutillo for assembly, for 22.95 euros.





Dremel 910 Hot Glue Gun, Glue Tool Kit with 3 Multipurpose 7mm Glue Sticks, 240V

Birdikus Wicker Grid Kit for repairing chairs, rocking chairs or armchairs, with bead or bead for Assembly (50×50 cm + 2 m bead)

Finally in A Pinch of Home They gave us the keys on how to effortlessly clean the toilet, without a doubt everything that simplifies and facilitates cleaning tasks improves our quality of life and in A House with Views They gave us the keys to find the perfect ergonomic chair, something essential if you have an office at home.

From their environments a oval wall mirror with a black frame there is it on Amazon for 104.88 euros, for example, and a ergonomic chair for knees among the best sellers on Amazon for 129.99 euros.





Umbra Hub Oval wall mirror, 61×91 cm, Black

Ergonomic Knee Chair, Ergonomic Knee Chair, Office Chairs with Adjustable Backrest, Multifunctional Knee Stool, Black (with Hydraulic Rod)

