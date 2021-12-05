Tips to help a left-handed child in his school development

Fact checked The article has been verified to ensure the highest possible accuracy (content includes links to reputable media sites, academic research institutions, and occasionally medical studies). All content on our website has been reviewed, however, if you consider that our content is inaccurate, outdated or questionable, you can contact us to make the necessary corrections. 6 minutes

The left-handed child comes to school and everything is designed for rights. Parents and teachers must be prepared to guide the teaching and make the most of this laterality.

The world is designed for the right-handed; It is up to parents and teachers to help a left-handed child in his school development. The laterality in question is a genetic condition, because you are not right-handed or left-handed by choice.

What we can do, if we have a left-handed child at home and in class, is to facilitate adaptation tasks. From taking a pencil and paper to more complex issues like writing, they need to sift through comprehensive action.

For a long time it was believed that being left-handed was a mistake and that it could be corrected, as if it were a deviation. Today, although there are remnants, we are facing a different scenario, with clearer rights and proactive attitudes. We accompany you with some tips to help a left-handed child at school.

Disadvantages that usually occur

12% of the world’s population is left-handed and up to 2 children with this condition can be found in a classroom. However, forecasts are seldom taken in this regard. For example, the layout or shape of the desk or desk; and in the computer lab, the mouse adapted for left-handed children.

Perhaps the most relevant problem that can arise in the school context is dysgraphia; not as a disease, but by the effects of a system ordered to the right. This is expressed in anomalies to form letters, space them or have the correct size and are arranged in a straight line.

Left-handed children’s writing problems often stem from an inflexible educational system.

Tips to help a left-handed child in school

As they are a minority, tools and materials are not designed and ready to meet the condition. But this is the case with the conventional use of cutlery, revolving doors or the gear lever on the right in cars. Facing a world that was not made for you makes the left-hander a born fighter.

The teacher, at the request of the child’s parents, needs to investigate the presence of left-handed boys or girls. An essential aspect is to determine the laterality or the type of dominance at each juncture; that is, if it is ambidextrous or with homogeneous laterality. The advice and recommendations of the psychopedagogue are of paramount importance.

A first decision to help a left-handed child in his school development will be sit him on the right side of the blackboard. This is so you can see what the teacher writes just as he sees when he writes in the notebook.

Because the teaching of writing and the crafts will be marked by this laterality. As a whole, to help a left-handed child in his school development, the prevention of stigmatization must be worked on.

Appropriate furniture and supplies

The optimal desk for the left-handed child will have the arm support on the left side, which means that it would go against the current of its kind. Of course, at home it is easier to solve this, since the organization and elements of the study space will be determined by and for the comfort of the child.

Pens and scissors are also available on the market for them. In this sense, the best writing instruments for lefties are those with an ergonomic triangular design.

As for the scissors, the ones for lefties are essential for the child to cut accurately. Conventional scissors are for rights and when the left-handed child uses them, the paper is trapped and not cut.

What has happened and is accepted as normal is that they get used to using materials for rights. But already aware, we must remedy this traumatic transit.

Side lighting on the right side



As in the West we write from left to right, the left-handed child needs that the light source comes from the right. Otherwise, the hand holding the pen will cast a shadow, making it difficult to see.

Again, the direction of the light can be solved without major problem at home; the point is complicated at school. Parents and teachers should discuss this and allow a position and orientation that benefits lighting from the right side.

Paper position, perpendicular to edge of table



The paper should be placed to the left of the center of the desk, with the right side of the headboard facing down. The pencil or pen pointing to the left shoulder and that the hand, when writing, advances parallel to the lines of the notebook.

The left arm must be arranged loosely, so that the hand also has comfort to move, while the right hand holds the paper gently. The key here is to avoid hooking the left hand and writing above the text and vertically.

Exaggerated twisting will cause you to tire faster and it will generate frustration and rejection of writing. The body will perform better if it is straight and relaxed.

Pay attention to posture

Body position and posture in general is a main topic to help a left-handed child in his school development. First, the feet that are firmly on the floor. With a good body position you will be closer to achieving a legible and neat writing.

In front of the desk and the paper has to sit up straight, with enough room for the arm and hand holding the writing instrument. With the head slightly bent down, the shoulder straight and the arm parallel to the vertical line of the blade.

If you share the desktop from the left side, do it with another left-handed child so they don’t trip. If this peculiarity does not occur, it must be located at the extreme left of the bank.

Frustration at school can delay the acquisition of knowledge by left-handed children.

Right and left-handed, a vision that complements



It is a long way off, in the obscurity of historical errors, the fact that left-handers had their left hands tied so that they only used their right. But it is still difficult to find schools in which teachers receive specific training for left-handers.

To pay in the climate of acceptance, it is worth mentioning that being left-handed is associated with creativity. This results, among other things, in the left-handed child has to solve the same obstacles as the right-handed with instruments not designed for their laterality, which is spontaneous.

Let us accompany the process and do not interfere with its development based on prejudices and beliefs. Neither disorder nor disease. The left-hander is a perspective, a way of looking at and assuming the world and building it together with the right-handers, as equals.

