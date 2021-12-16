Tips that do work to reduce anxiety caused by unexpected everyday situations

During the day of any person, situations that generate stress and anxiety happen, this usually happens since we are not able to know how to deal with that problem.

Every person’s life has problems that can cause a lot of discomfort and difficulty in knowing how to cope or handle them. It is because of that We are going to give you tips that do work to reduce anxiety and stress caused by unexpected situations.

The importance of personal development

Personal development ands essential for individual growth and to improve your ability to solve problems and conflicts that can happen during your day to day.

If you work on your self-conception, you will be able to address problems in a simpler and easier way. In fact, recent studies have seen that mindfulness meditation improves problem solving and reduces stress and anxiety that these situations generate.

On the other hand, if you are a person who has not worked on self-knowledge and awareness, the situation that generates stress and anxiety will seem like a very difficult problem to solve.





Managing crucial conversations

A crucial conversation is one that makes you uncomfortable and it is that conversation where both people feel threatened and with a certain level of stress and anxiety.

Behavioral therapy suggests that for a situation not to scare us, it must be lived until we consider it non-threatening.

That is why you have to live the situations that generate stress and anxiety, as in the case of a crucial conversation. When before you tended to postpone these conversations out of fear, Thanks to the gradual exposure of the problem, there comes a point that you have exposed yourself so much that as soon as they arrive you are able to manage it without having that anxiety or stress.

Relaxation techniques to reduce anxiety





Mindfulness is a very effective type of relaxation technique to reduce anxiety. There are more techniques that can help you cope with these unexpected situations and to help you become more self-aware.

These are the jacobson’s relaxation (focused on the relaxation of the different muscle groups), diaphragmatic breathing, guided imagery, and rapid relaxation using three deep breaths.

