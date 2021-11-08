From November 10 to 16, the edition of the Good End 2021, with the aim of boosting the national economy through the consumption of goods and services. According to the Federal Consumer Prosecutor’s Office (Profeco), during last year’s edition, 31% of consumers made their purchases through their savings, resulting in an average expenditure of between 1,000 and 10,000 pesos.

However, under the current situation, which is in the process of recovery in financial matters, the Good End 2021 may be an excellent opportunity to put into practice the good financial habits worked on during the year or to start implementing them from this event. Principal, specialist in financial solutions, shares some recommendations so that your finances remain healthy during this date and also in the long term.

Think about saving before spending

The main purpose of taking advantage of an offer is to generate savings when acquiring a good or service. For this special season it is important to keep in mind that, if you intend to make some purchases, it must be for the benefit of your wallet and not the other way around. If you save by purchasing a certain product, forget the belief that the excess money should be used for another purchase. It is recommended that the savings generated as a result of these purchases be focused on a savings plan or investment fund, which, in the medium and long term, could generate returns in favor of your finances.

Research the market and approach the institutions

The best thing to do before making any purchase is to carry out a brief, but useful, investigation where you can learn about the dynamics and offers in various establishments. In this way you can compare prices and products according to your needs. Another option is to approach official institutions such as Profeco to be aware of bad practices that some businesses may exercise and thus avoid a waste of resources.

Make a budget to be your ally

In case you decide that you really do need to buy, the next step is to make a budget and follow it to the letter. In this way, you will define your purchase goals, as well as your limits. It is better to realize when something is out of the possibilities, to assume purchases that in the long run could lead to unnecessary debt or expenses. Make conscious purchases, this means not being guided by impulses, understanding the need you want to cover with each purchase and the value it will bring.

Where, how and with what to pay

There are options for everything, and shopping is no exception. For several years now, electronic commerce in Mexico has been strengthened and lower than the situation in 2020. That is why for this edition of Good End 2021 you can consider which option is best for you, evaluate all the alternatives, from going to physical stores to make the purchase, pick it up or purchase products online. Also keep in mind the different payment options that exist, cash, cards, vouchers, among others.

Reinforce your good financial habits

Shopping is not bad, this activity is essential for the development of society. The important thing is to work every day to improve your relationship with money, making your financial culture healthier. For example, there are currently various resources such as videos, apps and programs by various institutions such as Principal, who seeks to guide, attend and solve the needs of each person, thanks to his great experience and versatility.

El Buen Fin was created in favor of consumers, as long as they are conscious in making decisions when making a purchase. Do not limit yourself to put these recommendations into practice, remember that you have tools to support you in the good practice of your personal finances.

