Hiring close people or family members is not always the best, since, if the employment relationship is not successful, there are also high possibilities of losing the ties of friendship and family harmony.

First of all, let’s remember something: there are no magic recipes for running a family business. Each family council, each family protocol is different, an adaptation of the general principles to the personality and circumstances of each organization. Therefore, there is no universal solution to manage the dismissal of a member of the business family. However, these tips provide a framework for us to act more responsibly and avoid unnecessary mistakes.

Firing a member of the business family has important ramifications: a conflict of this nature affects not only the fired person, but the entire family. A dismissal that becomes in conflict can create factions between family members (those who support the dismissal and those who do not), which becomes fertile ground for future conflicts of greater depth.

One: Lean on performance reviews. It is very difficult to maintain objectivity in a layoff. It is also difficult for any family member placed in such a vulnerable position to accept that business and family are two separate things, and that no one has a position for life. The best way to guarantee objectivity, to prevent dismissal from becoming a personal matter, is to have a performance evaluation system in place.

Two: Before firing, look for a solution. If when you have a problem with any collaborator you first try to solve it or apply other measures, why should it be different in the case of the family member? If the cause of dismissal is because he does not comply with the competencies assigned to his position, it is advisable to hold a meeting with him to clarify the situation, seek solutions and explain the consequences that it could have. It is important that this conversation is friendly and respectful, otherwise it could aggravate the situation.

Three: Help yourself to an impartial third party. During the dismissal it is necessary that there is a third party present. Someone impartial, who helps to moderate the conversation if it becomes necessary, and who can also give testimony of how the conversation was carried out, to avoid future misunderstandings.

Four: Offer an exit plan. Firing someone from the business does not mean firing them from the family, and it is important that it does not become a humiliating experience. The temptation may arise to change the position of the person, but this should be done if and only if we are sure that the new position is to the person’s liking, not to mention that it is compatible with their profile. Another option, of course, is to handle the layoff as a resignation, where both parties amicably agree to part ways. It does not hurt, if the person wishes, to help them to place themselves in another company, to provide psychological support if necessary …, in short, to create a whole transition plan.

Five: Request the participation of the board of directors or the evaluation and compensation committee. It is possible that the person does not accept his departure and seeks the support of other members of the business family to reverse the decision. This is where the institutionalization of the company and, specifically, a corporate governance scheme is crucial. High-level decisions, such as firing a family member, should be made by the board of directors with the support of its reviews and compensation committee, not by a handful of family members on a discretionary basis.

Six: Get advice from an expert. If you do not have experience with these types of situations, it is best to approach an expert family business consultant so that they can guide the business family through the process. This will help detect potential blind spots in the termination process, as well as anticipate or mitigate tensions or conflicts that may arise after termination, helping to smooth them out.

Seven: Act according to labor laws. Of course, you must proceed to the dismissal according to what is established in the legal framework on the matter and if the Law and your individual employment contract, it is more than necessary, give a little more than what is due. The fact that you are a family member does not evade responsibilities or obligations.

It is a good idea to help you until you find another job or activity. Depending on the case, you can help him financially to start a new business on his own or support him with training in a specialty or area of ​​interest, so that he continues to grow in his professional or business training.

The firing process can also be exhausting for the person who must execute it. Since these types of decisions are loaded with feelings, it is also necessary to seek psychological support to navigate this experience properly. Family decisions are some of the ones that require more maturity from us; They are complicated and unpleasant situations, but you also have to see them for what they are: experiences to mature, grow and find the best version of ourselves.

