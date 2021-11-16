The first option that Apple puts on the table is printable template In this way, you will have in your own home a template that you can easily use to know what size of strap you have to take depending on how big or small your wrist is. To access this template you just have to follow the following steps:

One of the main drawbacks when it comes to acquiring a Solo Loop strap, be it braided or silicone, is knowing which size is right for you. Well, that’s exactly what we’re going to talk about in this post, about the different options that Apple provides you to know exactly what strap size you should choose.

Measure your wrist with a tape measure

In case you do not have availability to print the template, Apple also provides an alternative method. In this case what you will have to do is take a tape measure and measure the centimeters that your wrist has following the steps indicated by Apple. Once finished, you only have to enter the centimeters of your wrist and Apple itself will tell you which size is the most recommended for you. Here are the steps to get there:

Enter the Apple Store online. Select a Solo Loop strap. Click on «Determine belt size«. Choose “Other options«. Follow the steps that they indicate to you on the screen.

Our recommendation

The best way to find out which strap size best suits your needs and tastes is going to an Apple Store to try on the strap. Since not all users look for the same degree of adjustment and in this way you will be able to know which strap size is the one that will give you the feeling you have when using your Apple Watch.

In addition, in the case in which you are going to acquire a braided Solo Loop strap, Apple itself will recommend you take a smaller size Because with the use and the material from which they are made, they can give themselves. However, when making any purchase at Apple you always have up to 14 days to be able to return the product, so if you buy a strap and then feel that it does not fit as it should, you can return it and take the size that best suits you.