New Year’s resolutions: January can be a time for reflection. Ideally, we should think about the past year; remembering the last twelve months can help us learn from experiences and renew both our priorities and objectives.

Do you avoid New Years resolutions because your goals were not met the previous year?

Do not lose heart. We already know that it is easier to give up or not set any goal in life but the good thing, what is worth it, always requires effort, because the reward is incredibly better than doing nothing.

Perhaps you have convinced yourself that you cannot change your habits. So what’s the point of trying? You ask. How to abandon the past to create a space for the possibilities of the future? Today we will try to give you a few tips so that your resolutions come to fruition.

New Year’s resolutions are a great way for our brain to focus

New Years Resolutions are a great way for our brains to focus on what it wants to accomplish in the coming year. The more time we spend reflecting and even writing down our goals, the more involved the brain will be in the process. Basically, you are enlisting the help of your brain, and luckily for you, your brain is your strongest ally in achieving those goals.

Do not rely on willpower, it is not the way to approach this process, because willpower arises from a part of the brain, the prefrontal cortex, which is easily overloaded and exhausted. What works much better, experts say, is training other parts of the brain responsible for linking positive emotions to new habits and conditioning to new behaviors.

Let this time of year help you create an environment that supports positive change and progress toward your goals.

Here are a few tips to achieve all your New Year’s resolutions.

Be realistic

One thing about being able to achieve goals is that they must be realistic. Certainly, the goals can be ambitious, but remember that you should not try something that is too far or unrealistic.

Plan ahead

New Years Eve is probably not the best time to start planning for next year. Waiting until the last minute means that decisions can be based on the mindset of that particular day rather than a more measured approach. Instead, a New Years resolution should be planned long before December 31 rolls around.

Describe your plan

Instituting change includes making plans for how you will deal with the temptation to skip an exercise class or smoke one more cigarette, for example.

Make a list of pros and cons

It is important to consider all the angles of a resolution. Maybe the time is right, and maybe not: think about that idea before diving in.

Talk about it

Don’t keep a resolution secret. Bring family and friends into the fold, and with their help, goals will be easier to achieve. Caring people will be there to support the resolve to change habits to improve or improve overall health.

