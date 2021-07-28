Windows 10 is possibly the best version of Windows. Or, at least, this was the case until we heard about Windows 11, its successor. It was made to wait, but there is less and less for its official launch to take place. And it seems that all is good news, since if you have an older version of Windows, you can jump and install Windows 11 without scratching your pockets.

Whatever your situation, new or old PC, with or without Windows installed, let’s see how to install Windows 11 without problems. For this we will focus on a list of tares that you should do before installing or updating Windows 11 on a computer. Or if you need to reinstall it in due course. Each case is different, but in general there are certain tips that they will save you problems during and after installation. And the thing is that in principle, everything usually goes well the first time, but it is better to be safe than to face later unexpected situations without the proper tools.

Is it worth installing Windows 11?

Whenever a new version of Windows comes out, the usual question is whether it is worth it or not. Do I stay as I am with my Windows or i upgrade to windows 11? Depending on your case, the answer is very different. For example, it is not the same if your PC is new, it is a few years old, if you use old software, if you don’t care about updating all your software, etc.

If you have a PC with an older version of Windows, such as Windows XP or Windows 7, you have been told several times that you should upgrade to Windows 11 Yes or yes. For safety, for benefits and for performance. In the case of having a PC without an operating system, you have no choice but to install it. Unless you opt for Linux.

Photo by freestocks in Unsplash

Before installing Windows 11 on a PC with Windows 10 or Windows 7 you should check if your computer would support Windows 11. While the official Microsoft tool is not available, you can try other unofficial ones like WhyNotWin11. This script will tell you if your current PC is compatible with Windows 11 and if there is something that does not. It will also explain why.

To install Windows 11 on your PC you will need a team with 1 GHz CPU, 4 GB of RAM, more than 64 GB of disk space, a screen of more than 9 inches with HD resolution (720p), UEFI boot with secure boot, and a graphics card compatible with DirectX 12 / WDDM 2.x. And the requirement that has caused the most controversy, since it is present on few computers, at the moment: support for TPM 2.0, the trusted platform module that Windows 11 wants to make. a more secure operating system with the help of hardware.

To update from Windows XP, Windows 7 Y Windows 8 / 8.1 you will have to do a clean installation, since the direct update is done exclusively from Windows 10. So you will have to do backup your files and applications. In return, you will have a clean system and in good shape.

There are two reasons for not installing Windows 11 if you are using an older version. One, that your PC cannot with Windows 11. Two, that you have old unsupported software. In that case, you should ensure that your PC has the least possible contact with the internet. You should also avoid external drives, memory or SD cards, pen drives … The more isolated your PC is, the more secure.

Before installation

Once we have weighed the pros and cons, we can already do certain tasks before the installation itself. To begin with, before installing Windows 11 we recommend a backup of the content of your computer. It is best to create an image with all the content for later restore what we want. In the best case, we will only restore personal files.

You can go to third-party programs. There are free and high quality that allow you to make an identical copy, save that copy in a single file, etc. Then you can restore all the content or just the one you want. From Windows 10 you can make a backup if you are going to do a clean installation or install an important update.

In Settings> Update & security> Backup you can configure a backup of your Windows 10, ideally in a external disk, in case something goes wrong during the installation or upgrade.

Along with the backup, you should check if all the apps and games that you have will be compatible with Windows 10 or with the update that you are going to install. If not, you will have to run them with the option Compatibility mode. Right-clicking on the icon of that app, click on Properties> Compatibility> Compatibility Mode. There it is possible to choose between several versions of Windows. Go testing until you find the right one.

We already have the backup, the software, and now it’s time for the hardware. Check if it is compatible in case you need to install one update or patch. Yes there are official patch, get it to have it on hand. In common examples such as the graphics card, its management tool allows you to search for updates and patches directly. If not, Microsoft will install it from its database.

To prepare for the installation of Windows 11, only the installation itself remains. If you are going to do a clean installation, you will need to download the ISO image, when available, to install the operating system. The same thing happened with Windows 10. As I explained in the article How to download Windows 10 for free: guide to install and activate the system on your PC, that image must be burned on a DVD or a pendrive. From there, you can start the PC from that image and start the installation.

If what you are going to do is install an update, you should go to Settings> Update and security> Windows Update. From there you can manually check for available updates. That and the big updates, which are not installed automatically and are not always available unless you look for them yourself. However, the process is identical to normal updates. It will just take longer to download and install.

If you want to know more about Windows 11 you can take a look to its official page. There you will find its main novelties and some frequent questions you can do on Windows 11. And when the time comes, there they will notify you when it is available Windows 11 to install.