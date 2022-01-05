Tips and tricks to make a perfect Roscón de Reyes

Every year more people dare to prepare their own roscón de Reyes, a traditional sweet where they are available to end the Christmas holidays, and whether it is the first time you try it, or if you are experts, surely these little tricks and tips for get a perfect roscón, they will be very useful to you.

It is becoming more and more fashionable to make our own sweets and breads at home, something that is not surprising. It is no longer just because it is a trend in networks, it is that on the one hand the roscones that we sell in many establishments are made of reinforced concrete and on the other the prices are through the roof, and in most cases to take a brick with you. So I recommend that you choose a good roscón recipe, even if it is a quick one, and you are encouraged to elaborate it. If the first time it does not come out as you expect, be patient, with practice it will be perfect.

How to make a perfect roscón de Reyes

I’m going to talk to you in any case in my experienceWithout any kind of chemical knowledge applied to cooking or pastry training, which, as you know, I don’t have, but I do from the point of view of someone who has made several dozen roscones over the years. Hopefully they help you, and of course if any point is not clear or you want to contribute any more ideas or tips, you can leave your questions in the comments.

Ingredients

As in many other preparations, the ingredients must be at room temperature , at the same temperature, and the butter, although soft, should not be melted or runny. We can break it into small pieces to integrate it better, yes.

It cannot be said that you should use quality ingredients so that the result of your roscón is optimal. In my case I try, whenever the economy allows it, to use Soria butter and homemade eggs, as well as organic citrus zest.

The yeast that is needed for the roscón de Reyes it’s a baker. It can be dry or fresh and you can use one or the other interchangeably, although I personally like fresh. Remember that you can adapt any recipe knowing that the equivalence between fresh and dry yeast is 1/3. That is, if a recipe tells us to use 15 g of fresh yeast, the dry equivalent is 5 g.

Mass

The dough of the roscón can be kneaded both by robot and by hand but always keeping in mind that it is a sticky dough and that it is convenient grease your hands , before adding more flour than indicated, to handle it. Anyway the method that I like the most for this dough is the French method.

The result is much better if we use a pre-ferment or foot of mass. If you are faithful to a recipe that does not use it, you only have to separate a part of the flour, milk and yeast and let it ferment. Then you just have to add it to the final dough.

Although there may be small differences regarding the result from one recipe to another, the dough of the roscón de Reyes is soft, elastic, soft and slightly sticky. If you don’t get this result, keep kneading.

Remember you must always add butter last , once the dough has coalesced. Integrate it completely and if you see that the dough overheats too much and the butter begins to melt, let the dough rest for a few minutes to continue the process.

It is very important that when you shape the roscón the dough is taut so that it rises correctly. If in your first roscones it is not uniform and some parts are narrower than others, do not worry, with practice and the forming technique that best suits your tastes, this will improve.

Fermented and Baked

You should not be in a hurry for the roscón to rise, give it time and more if you live in a cold area. After all the long process of making the dough, we can’t screw it up now.

If you live in a cold area, you can help yourself from the oven, but be careful, only if it has one very low temperature. Mine has a special fermentation program at 35ºC. Never exceed 50ºC or the yeast in the dough will die and the roscón will not rise.

To me like the dough to ferment three times One would be with the ferment, the second once the final dough is made and the third with the Roscón already formed. There are people who prefer to give only two, I leave it to your choice. Of course, be careful with overfermentation since if this happens the Roscón will deflate once it is baked or during it.

One way to check if the dough is ready is press it with your finger . If the dough gives way and the mark remains, it is still missing a bit. If you notice it tense and your yolk is not marked, it is perfect.

We will bake the first minutes at high temperature, about 5 minutes at 200ºC, then we lower the oven to 180ºC and finish cooking for another 20-25 minutes. If it browns a lot, cover it with silver foil.

Once our precious roscón de Reyes is baked, you leave it cool on a wire rack and once completely cold you can fill it with pastry cream, whipped cream, truffle, marzipan … To preserve it, wrap it well in transparent film and in the fridge if it is stuffed, or in a cool place.

I hope these tips and tricks have been useful to you to get your Perfect homemade roscón de Reyes. First of all, be very patient with this type of dough, they need their time and rushing is never good companions in the kitchen. Hopefully many of you can tell me that you have made a perfect roscón for this Three Kings Day.

Directly to the Paladar | Have you had any left over Roscón de Reyes? 11 harvest recipes to use it in

Directly to the Paladar | What is orange blossom water, what is it for and where to buy it