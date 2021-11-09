Tiny Tina's Assault on Dragon Keep Now Available Separately

Beyond 2013, Borderlands 2 received a DLC content known as Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep. This expansion was considered by many to be one of the best in the entire game, so now Gearbox Software has decided to sell it as a solo title for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.

Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-Shot Adventure It is the new name that this game has received, which as I said before, you can buy right now for $ 9.99 dollars. If you are excited for Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, So what better option than to enjoy this content prior to its launch. Here you can see his reveal trailer.

In fact, this game will be free on the Epic Games Store until the November 16 of this year, so we highly recommend not wasting this opportunity to redeem it at no cost.

For your part, remember that Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands will be available on March 25, 2022 for consoles Xbox, PlayStation and PC.

Editor’s note: Let’s remember that Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands was due to be released this year, but its authors delayed it until 2022. Without a doubt, this expansion should calm a bit the cravings for this new Borderlands spinoff, and if you never could play it when it came out in 2013, I would recommend that you give a try.

Source: Official statement