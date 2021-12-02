Tino Soriano he has written many books in the last two years. Since he published in 2019 ‘Help me to look’ he has not stopped telling his vision of the photographic world. Now it is the turn of ‘The colors and you. Understand color and emotions in photography ‘. If you want to understand what color is and how it works in the world of images, it is the book to order on your wish list..





Books teach you to think. They are capable of telling you things like no one else. You also have the opportunity to bookmark them, write about them and come back again and again about their ideas to learn. If they also touch on a topic that you are passionate about, they become the best advisers. And that is what happens with the latest book by Tino Soriano that Anaya PhotoClub has published.



The cover of the book

‘The colors and you. Understand color and emotions in photography‘tells you how to work with color from the beginning, just before bringing the camera to your eye. If you want to understand it, know how to face it and make sense of it (in addition to enjoying reading) this book will serve for your bedside table and for your study table.

Tino Soriano is one of the best photographers we have in this land. Together with Cristóbal Hara and José Manuel Navia, he forms the trinity of color. AND has decided to tell everything he knows, everything he has learned over more than 40 years of experience, in a book.

For this reason in Engadget Foto we have talked to him about reds, greens, blues and everything that allows us to understand something so everyday and as unknown as looking in color.

The interview with Tino Soriano

Color is one of the most difficult subjects in photography. That’s why it’s lucky to be able talk and learn with one of those who master it best. The interview has been through a digital platform just before he goes on a trip in search of new stories.

Understand photography in a direct way, without intermediaries: the camera, reality and you. And it really does not take much more … And the computer just enough. It’s about catching and shaping it, not creating it with a program.

Does color change the perception of the world from a photographic point of view?

The brain associates colors with sensations. Nobody can imagine a blue fire because we always translate it with warm tones. And vice versa, you cannot conceive of red ice. Thus it is discovered that color directly influences perception. This for photographers is something positive and something negative.





The positive part is that you can use color wisely to emphasize the intentionality of your images much more. What is usually called atmosphere in more colloquial language.

“In the book I strongly emphasize a maxim: the fewer colors the more powerful the final photograph will have”

The downside is that it is very easy to misuse color. If we take a color photograph without thinking, what we are giving the viewer is a Russian salad, all mixed up, and that is difficult to read. In the book I strongly emphasize a maxim: The fewer colors, the more power the final photograph will have.

Why did the teachers decide to go for color? Why did they bet on him?

The first photographers who consciously worked in color felt like members of a cult. We are talking about the sixties, more than 50 years ago. Sometimes they met to talk about their color … Art galleries did not understand that this photograph could be artistic and they left it out of the loop.

“The problem is that we do not give importance to color because we always see it”

They switched to color, in my opinion, because there are brains that have a special color perception and photographers like Jay Maisel or Ernst Haas are a good example of this virtue. And they were dissatisfied with black and white …

The problem is that we do not give importance to color because we always see it. A fish never asks what water is or why it is swimming. So no one thinks that something so everyday can be considered as art and when they take a photo they don’t realize that they have to order the colors.





Robert Capa and Henri Cartier Bresson worked in color. But they misuse it, their images are vulgar because they feel black and white. In those years it was more exclusive and for that reason it was more appreciated. Magazines and advertising called for color to achieve much more diffusion.

“Color holds the viewer’s attention much longer”

In addition, color holds the viewer’s attention for much longer. Specifically two seconds. Black and white only one sixth. This in advertising has some numbers. A gray ad is 42% less effective.

Black and white has a much more direct reading. Color creates a kind of barrier between the brain and the image. When we perceive something in color, before entering the content we analyze the continent. It is a delay, it is not that the photo attracts us more, but that we need more time to process because we are giving it much more information.





It gives us data on various sensations, such as that something may be cold or remind us what it feels like to contemplate a season of the year.

Is it composed in a different way in color than in black and white?

Of course … The big mistake for fans is to consider that going to color or black and white is a matter of personal taste or processing. When we worked with film, you had your brain in color or black and white mode, depending on the reel you had. You couldn’t work with both at the same time.

“The big mistake of fans is to consider that going to color or black and white is a matter of personal taste or processing”

When you work in black and white, you are aware of constants such as texture, volume or lines … In color, all this is more unnoticed because when what commands is the chromatic contrast, the influence of each color.

And this is what people cannot distinguish … There are some colors that we perceive clearly, but then there are the dominant ones that are not so easily noticed and mark the shot.





Does digital color temperature complicate photography? Do so many options in the development that we have make life difficult for us?

My mother-in-law often says that the big problem this generation has is abundance. The moment you have too many options, you get lost … Today it is very easy to follow a thousand photographers on the internet, however, if you try to analyze the work of all of them, you no longer know what you have to stay with.

“Great artists like Miró tend to lose weight over time and stay with simplicity”

Something similar happens with color. Great artists like Miró tend to lose weight over time and stay with simplicity. And this is the key, to use a reduced palette. As with good films, which do not usually have more than 6 colors …

We must restrict the possibilities that we have today. You have to limit the options as a methodology … If you have 3000 songs on a hard drive in the end you don’t hear any.

One of the chapters that I liked the most is that of color curiosities. What is the one that most caught your attention?

It may seem frivolous, but in the end it speaks of human behavior. For centuries women have died from putting on cyanide makeup. They knew that when they wore white as makeup, the cyanide came into contact with their skin and could cause their death.

It was the same with the green tone. The component was toxic and it took them time to figure out. In the book I tell that Napoleon was poisoned by his preference for this tone in everything around him.





Where do you learn to photograph in color?

It’s a question they asked me 40 years ago when I started teaching. And I have been reflecting for 40 years until I wrote this book because I did not know how to explain it.

I have read dozens of books on the subject. The vast majority are aimed at graphic designers and end with pantones and the like … They all end with pages and pages of post-production, so I focus on explaining it based on different approaches with the same spirit as ‘Help me to look’.

“The summary would be to look for a few references and choose a few colors … Work them little by little”

The summary would be to look for a few references and choose a few colors … Work them little by little. From a theoretical point of view you would have to find Ernst Haas or any other teacher and try to understand him. Slowly, one by one …

And when practicing, you would have to take color by color and work yellow, blue or red in different sessions. Analyzing how they respond, how they interact with each other and facilitate sensations. With which they get along or are incompatible …

There are few photographers who are references in color, David Lachapelle would be one of them. His colors are green and magenta, two complements difficult to find in the real world, and thus he manages to attract attention … Steve McCurry always works with complementary tones with a touch of red, for example.





We can also look at the masters of painting. Picasso, when his friend from youth died, entered the blue age for several years. In time he met one of his women and moved on to the pink era. This is a perfect example of what painting can teach us photographers on this subject. It is interesting to see how he worked with two opposite tones in such a way.

The teachers use few colors … In ‘Las meninas’ Velázquez paints with a very reduced range. Basically, they are ocher tones with red tones in very localized places. We cannot forget that this tone increases tension and increases the attention of the viewer.

As Tino Soriano says in this book is full of anecdotes to make it enjoyable, as with ‘Help me to look’. Follow the philosophy of teaching delighting. It is a book produced in four decades of work. Teaches you to understand color at the time of shooting, that the photographers understand the raw material they have from the moment of the shot.

And a good advice that he gives us to finish the one that has been a jury of some of the most important competitions: “90% of the photographs are discarded for having artificially saturated colors. They have an excessive and unreasonable use of color“.

In short, a book that helps you regain the desire to go out again with the camera on your shoulder and look for the shot from the first momentor, far from the dictatorship of publishing programs. Do not hesitate to ask Santa Claus or the Three Wise Men … And if you have misbehaved, go to the bookstores yourself.

Tino Soriano | Website | Instagram