Tini Stoessel had an intense romance with the Colombian singer, Sebastián Yatra, but They ended their courtship in May 2020. Although they did not reveal details about their breakup, the interpreter of Red high heels confessed to The Break Out of the 7 he and Tini had different life goals.

Later, the Argentine collaborated with Manuel Turizo on the musical theme Damn picture, so some rumors of romance between them began to sound on social networks. However, Tini revealed that there is nothing but friendship between them.

“I think it is due to the fact of having starred in the video, and having been an ex-partner, the almost kiss and the seduction, clearly the idea is for the public to connect with the love they feel,” he said about the beliefs that his love pierced the plot of the song.

Over the last few weeks, Tini and Atlético de Madrid soccer player Rodrigo de Paul have given a lot to talk about. According to reports by Estefanía Berardi in Morning, the athlete would have separated from his wife Camila Homs, his wife and mother of their two children, Bautista and Francesca.

From this information, other media revealed that Tini and Rodrigo had spent time together:

“They would have met in Madrid and he would have taken her to the airport. But they would have already met in Argentina in the week of October 12 ”, they explained in the Carmen Barbieri program.

“A person from Tini’s environment would have managed the meeting. They picked him up and took him to the scene. (…) He fell to the super camouflaged place to go unnoticed. This meeting was in a hotel in the city of Buenos Aires. He had played a game here in those days, “he added about the beginning of the alleged romance.

So far, Tini has not given any statements in this regard.

