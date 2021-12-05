The CEO of Tinder, Renate Nybor, expressed that they are working on a virtual system that allows the dating app to fully enter the metaverse and generate added value to the user experience.

The plans of a virtual world, focused on love relationships, is based in general terms on the idea of ​​generating shared spaces in which people can access through different mobile devices where, in addition, they can move to other virtual environments driven by virtual reality (VR) or augmented reality (AR).

“From the perspective of Tinder, we have been talking internally about a Tinderverse, which is more about blurring the boundaries between what is outside and inside the internet”Nyborg said in an interview with Reuters Next.

This news comes after Match Group, the parent company of Tinder, expressed its intention to start beta tests with the South Korean company Hyperconnect that it has just acquired so that Users can meet in a digital environment, as avatars, and engage in audio conversations in completely virtual meeting places.

If this is the case, if this system works and is used in Tinder, all the appointments per application that are known today would change, since those involved would not have to know each other physically long before they were sure of their identity and could even make virtual relationships when distance or schedules do not allow them to be together.

And it is that, as a result of Facebook changing its name to Meta Platforms Inc, the eye of the public and private audience fell on the metaverses that exist and grow throughout the digital industry, which is why all technology companies are looking for ways to change their processes and make their foray into the new era more agile.

The CEO of Tinder bets on more changes

Tinder CEO Renate Nybor said the platform continues to focus on helping people get to know each other physically; However, with the tendency to combine reality with virtuality, they are looking for a way to include new social methods that promote union and technology.

He also said that, although the Covid-19 pandemic showed that you can connect emotionally only through the internet, Tinder also proved the importance of the real connection.

However, the most famous dating app is exploring how to break the barrier between the worlds on and off the web.

For the CEO of Tinder, a new role is already on the horizon, where interactive events such as “Swipe Nights” will be allowed to be explored within the app that allow users to choose their adventures and pair up with other people based on their choices.

One more change that is contemplated in the dating application is the implementation of a virtual currency that users can exchange within the digital area to pay for premium services; They will receive this as a reward for their “good behavior” within the “Tinderverso”; However, Nybor stressed that all this is part of an arduous test and investigation that cannot yet be confirmed, as it is only a prelude to what could be expected soon.

