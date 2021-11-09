Unexpected surprises are the ones we like the most and the ones we celebrate the most. Yes, we know that the free titles of PlayStation Plus and Xbox Games with Gold give us liven up the whole month with a multitude of content, like the Epic Games Store offers us weekly works.

In this case, we find Tina Chiquitina Raids the Dragon’s Dungeon: A Unique Adventure, the expansion for the Borderlands 2 campaign in 2013. Gearbox has decided relaunch the work for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series and Xbox One. Its price on consoles and Steam is 9.99 euros, but the company has presented a promotion for the Epic Games Store, where it will be free until November 16. You can download it through this link.

In this crazy spin-off we put ourselves at the controls of Tina in a crazy adventure in which we have to defeat all kinds of fantastic creatures. Skeletons, dragons and giant golems will come our way, at the same time that we get a multitude of magical loot, as is tradition in the saga.

Of course, the craziest weapons that we can throw at our faces do not miss the appointment either. As if that were not enough, we must also add to the formula the use of spells like lightning bolts or fireballs to annihilate everything that lies ahead. Remember that you can play both solo and cooperatively.

Additionally, Gearbox has indicated that this relaunch will include “new loot and cosmetics “. Mind you, the main focus continues on Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, the main adventure that will arrive early next year.