2K and Gearbox are getting ready to launch Tiny Tina’s Wonderland, the title based on the popular Borderlands character that will arrive next year. To do this, they have decided to rescue one of the Borderland 2 DLCs, Tina Chiquitina Assaults the Dragon Dungeon, and relaunch it as a standalone game.

This expansion, set after the end of the second Borderlands, takes us to participate in a game of Cameras and Cabronazos directed by Tina, who will also act as a narrator during the adventure. As players, our role will be rescue the queen who has been kidnapped by an evil sorcerer while, in turn, helping Tina overcome her personal problems.

In terms of content, this DLC marked the arrival of new enemies, locations, mechanics and weapons to Borderlands 2. In addition to that, those who have played the main campaign of the title they will meet familiar faces and plenty of references to other fantasy works, keeping the comic tone for which the saga is known.

Another thing that remains, how could it be otherwise, is the emphasis on the cooperative (as the base game already did), becoming a funny, fun and accessible experience to be able to hit a few shots with our friends. Now, in addition, without the need to have the second Borderlands in our library.

Little Tina Raids the Dragon’s Dungeon: A Unique Adventure is available on PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S and X, and PC for a price of € 9.99. Of course, those computer users who have an account in the Epic Games Store will be able to get this work completely free until 5 in the afternoon on the 16th of this month. Don’t let it pass!