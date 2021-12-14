Timo Glock faced the 2021 season as one of the big names on the DTM grid. In fact, the German was a serious candidate for the title, being one of the few drivers with extensive experience in the DTM and some background in GT3 vehicles. But nevertheless, Glock level you have been really disappointing. The former Formula 1 driver has just finished four races in the points zone and his best finish at the end of the season was seventh in race two at the Nürburgring. Very discreet results for Glock at the controls of one of the ROWE Racing team’s BMW M6 GT3s in what has been his ninth year in the DTM.

Despite the bad taste in your mouth with which you have ended Timo Glock, the German tries to find the positive side of his 2021 season, the first in which the DTM has been contested with GT3 vehicles: «The DTM level is the same, it remains. Until Hockenheim, all the brands have had the chance to compete to be at the head of the pack. I think that’s great for fans to see. At Hockenheim, however, the base of the pyramid was simply not what was expected. It has not been an easy year for us, but we have had highlights like the classification at Lausitzring. He was fifth, as the best BMW driver. Also the race pace at the Nurburgring was good. In general, There were some positive experiences, but we have to be honest and the positive things have not been many, unfortunately».

Once the season is over, Glock wants to turn the page, although the German pilot is not very clear if in 2022 he will compete in the DTM again or will choose to start a new challenge in another category. In fact, Timo Glock does not answer any questions when asked about his immediate future: «I am looking at all the interesting opportunities that exist and that have been presented to me. Obviously, the DTM is one of the categories that I am evaluating. However, then you have to wait to see what comes out in the future. The DTM is a series of races with a great prestige and a high level. The drivers and teams that compete in the series prove it. Because, if there is a chance, he will be back on the DTM grid».