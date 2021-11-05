The stop in Mexico City represents one of the largest parties in the country, thousands of visitors arrive, teams from different teams such as: McLaren, Aston Martin, Ferrari, Alfa Romero, Red Bull, among others. This season there are dozens of events revolving around motorsport, but the important thing is to be able to see the practices and results of motorsport in full in the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez between November 5 and 7.

Where to see the 2021 Mexican GP?

Formula 1 has different means by which you can experience the Mexican Grand Prix from home. Through Fox Sports, Star Action and F1 TV, also through the Fanatiz platform in the FOX Sports plan.

Free practice hours

Friday, November 5 will be free practice onlyIt is there where the pilots travel the circuit and recognize the terrain.

Practice 1: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Practice 2: 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Classification schedules

By Saturday, November 6 there will be a additional practice, as well as the qualifying phase ahead of the grand finale.

Practice 3: 11:00 to 12:00 hrs

Classification: 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.