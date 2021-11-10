Social networks have changed the way we communicate and with its trend that has opened up in the market to a greater number of industries, a very important subject such as social media marketing has been consolidated, which is one of the subjects that is dealt with in an important Diploma in Pharma.

This subject is based on digital marketing and with it a trend has become critical and has been to detonate business from web platforms, where the influence of a good strategy is undoubtedly, with a strategy that undoubtedly forces us to think of better guidelines for how to carry a product by the hand.

There is an estimate from the firm Alifar where he began to measure the value of the pharmaceutical industry in certain Latin American countries and in his conclusion reached a list headed by Brazil as the country with the most valuable industry, reaching 20,940 million dollars, while for Mexico this value was 7,430 million dollars, leaving Argentina in third place with a value of 4,790 million dollars.

This figure is only a reference so that you understand how important the industry has become and specialize in it, that is why the ONLINE Diploma in Pharmaceutical Marketing offered by the School of Marketing It is crucial for you to understand the current demand in the pharma industry and find elements that help you measure the value of the consumer and specify objectives such as:

Critical view of who the Mexican pharma consumer is.

Learn to generate key ideas in a very good dynamic strategic planning.

Develop possibilities of moving products at the point of sale.

Create communities around a product.

Understand marketing trends.

Temary

Module 1: Conquering the new consumer

Within this complete module you will learn the new health habits that have been generated after the health contingency, you will understand the profile of the consumer and you will address the experience that can be built from the trends that are being formed.

Module 2: Strategic planning in the pharmaceutical industry

Measuring results, consolidating brands and building good strategies is part of what you will learn in this module.

Module 3: Marketing at Point of Sale

Retail in pharma explained in all the modalities in which it is offered in the market.

Module 4: Digital Marketing in Health

The best digital resources, explained so that you can implement them in your sales strategy.

Module 5: Social media in the pharmaceutical industry

Build the best communication strategy thinking about digital media without critics nowadays.

