Despite the news today that Ubisoft is giving away for free Assassin’s Creed Chronicles Trilogy, the franchise’s trilogy of video games that explore other stories with 2D perspective, is a compilation that those regular users of Uplay will already have in their library thanks to previous promotions. However, we all like games free and even better if there are three.

On the occasion of the event celebrating 35 years of the gala company, Ubisoft is giving away various games until December and today it’s time Assassin’s Creed Chronicles Trilogy. This title pack is available from today, for a limited time, on the Ubisoft digital store. To access these free games we will only have to register and we will already have them in our library.

Each video game in this trilogy not only has a different character, but they also address stories and locations outside the main line of titles in the Assassin’s Creed saga. From the Sikh empire, in India, passing through the China of the Ming dynasty to Russia in full October RevolutionThese titles maintain the same style of action and stealth although transferred to two dimensions.

Stage design is heavily influenced by the Original prince of persia, title from which the idea for Assassin’s Creed arose. We can execute leaps of faith, kill enemies in stealth or even use our combat or evasion skills and thus flee from confrontations to tackle new attack opportunities.

Even though the Assassin’s Creed Chronicles trilogy put aside the open world, the hallmark of the saga since its inception, Ubisoft takes into account those users who love the main line of fanchise. That is why we can also get hold of offers in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and get to the end of the year event on time and get the free DLC that Ubisoft will give away this November.