Getting an antigen test today has become an almost impossible mission in many pharmacies in our country. They receive these tests almost daily and in many cases they run out within hours. In fact, coinciding with the sixth wave and the dates (where we meet family members), citizens have launched into an avalanche to take these tests that are already worth their weight in gold. What happened? That the high demand has caused its price to double in just one week. The Minister of Health herself has recognized this in Congress: the sale of tests in pharmacies has multiplied “by 1,000” in recent weeks . The market has become saturated and, with it, the stock problems have arrived.

Although it is not the only reason that the cost of these products has doubled, reaching even 12 euros per unit. In many European countries, prices do not even reach 3 euros. And the debate on regulating and limiting its price in our country has become more than evident.

The price. To understand what is happening in the pockets of Spaniards, it is necessary to know that the price of antigen tests is not fixed as it is already that of masks. A few days ago, the Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products (AEMPS) announced the temporary authorizations of this type of test for professional use for sale in pharmacies, given the lack of these in many parts of Spain.

Given the rise in price, some professional sectors have requested the Government of Spain to limit the price of these health products. The first to raise its voice has been the General Council of Nursing (CGE). In a statement, the agency explained that it is necessary to limit the price of the tests “as was done with the masks.” It must be remembered that, when the Government made the use of masks compulsory indoors and outdoors in order to stop the second wave of infections in the summer of 2020, the decision was made to limit their price.

How much do we talk about? The lack of stock of sanitary materials that the entire European Union faced also affected these protection mechanisms which, as decided, now have a fixed maximum sale price and a super-reduced VAT of 4%. In the case of antigen tests, the CGE complaint explains that, according to data collected, speculation and price differences exceed 10 euros between some establishments and others. What’s more, they say that currently, there are differences of up to 200% in the cost of tests between different establishments.

That means that grace can cost you 6 euros in one pharmacy, and 12 in another. Now multiply it for each member of your family (and counting on that it is the only one that you do these parties)

A measure without seeing the light. But this request has not begun to be heard with the sixth wave and omicron. Last June, the leader of Más País, Íñigo Errejón, claimed the Executive to regulate the price of antigen tests. At that time, and according to his party, Spain sold these products with the highest prices in the European Union. But neither Errejón’s criticisms nor the legislative initiatives bore fruit.

Rising demand could skyrocket the price of antigen tests. The government must anticipate and implement what has already worked with masks: regulate prices so that no one is excluded and protect the safety of all. – Íñigo Errejón (@ierrejon) December 18, 2021

Instead, the Health Commission rejected a non-legislative proposal that urged the Government to fully or partially finance the antigen tests for the detection of Covid that are carried out in pharmacy offices. The same has happened with PCRs. Only two communities have set limits on prices to avoid possible speculation: the Balearic health law sets the maximum at 75 euros for PCR and 30 euros for antigen tests. Catalonia, for its part, regulated maximum prices for those tests that were carried out in private laboratories.

Illegal marketing. Cases of certain marketing of antigen tests have not taken long to appear on Internet pages as well as in some stores, when currently only pharmacies are authorized to sell them as they are considered health products, with the dangers that doing so entails. On Wallapop there are also advertisements for people selling self-diagnostic tests. “Today I bought 5 for my family, but I have used 3. 7 € each one”, specified a user on the website.

From Toledo, another offers to send tests anywhere in Spain at € 8 per unit: “I am selling antigen tests bought at the pharmacy. I have bought 10 units but we have only used 3”. Wallapop does not allow products sold in pharmacies to be advertised. In its conditions of use , the page clarifies that it is not allowed to “publish advertisements for products that require a prescription or must be dispensed under the supervision of a doctor.” For this reason, another uses the old tactic of “sell pen and give two tickets to the Champions League final.” In his case, he changed the pen for a Mercadona toothpaste and the football tickets for an antigen test: “Toothpaste is sold, unused. I send it through Glovo and give it an antigen test.”

In the rest of Europe. Right now the question remains why in Spain they cost eight, 10 or 12 euros and in half Europe they give them away. In the United Kingdom they are ordered through the Government’s website and they are sent to your home, while in Germany citizens have the right to a free antigen test per week, the German Government points out on its website, where in addition there is a map in which to consult in which center they can be done . In March they began to be released in supermarkets at a price of € 4.95 each. Later they became cheaper and even gave them away in some pharmacies for payments over 20 euros. In the summer some supermarkets came to have a price of 69 cents.

In recent weeks the price has risen, although not as much as in Spain. In this report it was said that the tests in supermarkets ranged from € 1.79 in Aldi to € 2.09 in Edeka. In France there is a free quota and its price is regulated. Until October 15, antigen tests were paid for by the Government, but since then they are only free for people who prove they are vaccinated. Those not vaccinated will have to pay 45 euros for a PCR and 22 euros for undergoing an antigen test. Self-diagnostic tests are also sold and these have a maximum price of 6.01 euros, since it is regulated by law. In Portugal, antigen tests are sold at Mercadona at 2.10 euros per unit.

Image: Unsplash