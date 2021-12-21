A brief is a key piece in creativity, when defining the potential that an idea has when the client, the manager of the company or the product to be undertaken assign the objectives to be followed.

We cannot doubt that the more discipline, the better results are achieved, so a brief is essential in this results-oriented organization, so it is tremendously important to take into account a series of elements, which will help you create better work experiences , either because you delve into continuing education resources from the Marketing School or do you know the cases of Adrian Varela, CMO of Alpura and Jesus Balseca, VP of Rock Operations, on how to run a brief.

Merca2.0 – What elements are key in a brand brief, to facilitate this identification with the agency with which you had to work?

Adrián Varela – The main elements were:

1) Understanding the strategic challenge: Evolve the positioning of Alpura with a higher purpose relevant to the consumer, respecting its essence, which has made it today, according to Kantar, the 5th most preferred brand in the entire food and beverage market nationwide

2) We needed an agency that in its DNA had a philosophy of going one step ahead, of being innovative and disruptive in the way of communicating messages to generate new consumers and retain current ones

Merca2.0 – What do you consider to be the relevant creative elements today for a brand to stand out in the market?

AV – Something that I have observed is that several brands fall under the mirage of cool, moving away from their essence. It must be authentic in the message, tone and manner, avoiding forcing the brand into a territory where its equity does not naturally live, making it not very credible and running the risk of damaging its positioning.

2) Be culturally relevant, understand very well the cultural moment and trends that the consumer lives beyond categories and consumption, to intentionally define in which cultural scheme and territory is where you want to position and communicate the brand message .

Merca2.0 – Telling a story today, what helps to achieve it with the brand as the protagonist?

AV – Today there is a saturation of content available to the consumer, not only created by brands, but also created by the consumer himself, so the relevance and attribution of the message to the brand is very important, being very clear what is the functional and emotional benefit that exists in the consumer, taking into account the cultural environment of the consumer

Merca2.0 – What do you think will be the great strategy in 2022, to achieve publicity at the height of the challenge posed by the economic recovery?

Jesús Balseca – Next year is a year to establish the foundations of growth, and the great strategy is to celebrate what Alpura already knows how to do very well: products of the best quality, products of superior origin, innovation and above all to be very close to the consumer. At Rock we share the passion to be close to the consumer and understand them, listen to them well and focus our efforts to serve them better.

