Although it may not seem like it, another year is about to end. The situation the world is going through has caused time to move faster. Although a situation that never changes is the ingenuity and motivation to innovate. It is a constant in all areas and with the support of technology, advances have been made that until recently seemed impossible. That is why we share with you the best medical inventions of this 2021 below.

The following list is based on the ranking published by TIME magazine. Although in his case it is general and consists of 100 innovations achieved during this year. Although we are going to focus only on the medical field.

Here’s how we chose the 100 best inventions of 2021 https://t.co/IHOserJlOA – TIME (@TIME) November 10, 2021

First and obviously are the vaccines against Covid-19. Thanks to its development, millions of deaths have been avoided around the world. It is true that it is actually an invention of 2020 but during this year the perfection of immunizations has continued. Both the appearance of new variants and verifying whether biologics work in children have led to constant research to achieve improvements.

Linus Health DCTclock

Among the best medical inventions of 2021, this improvement to an existing test that now offers new results also stands out. It is an exam that helps to early detection of cognitive decline. Linus’ innovation uses a digitizer pen to capture hundreds of details that would otherwise be imperceptible to clinicians.

Childhood malaria vaccine

Last October 6 was a historic day because the World Health Organization (WHO) approved the first childhood vaccine against malaria. It is a fact of great proportions with which it is expected to prevent millions of deaths around the planet from now on. It goes by the name of RTS, S / AS01 and was developed by the pharmaceutical company GSK. Within its indications it is mentioned that it works for the prevention of malaria by ‘P. falciparum ‘in children living in regions with moderate to high transmission. Therefore, it is considered one of the best medical inventions of 2021.

But although we only focus on the medical field, there are actually many more that the ranking mentions. There are also innovations in education, entertainment, design, connectivity and mobile applications. If you want to see the list of TIME magazine with the 100 most outstanding inventions of the year, you can consult it at this link.