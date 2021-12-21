After The Game Awards chose It Takes Two as Game of the Year 2021, while for Golden Joystick Awards it is Resident Evil Village, TIME magazine has now published its list of the 10 best games of the year. Thus, the magazine has revealed that its GOTY is Metroid Dread, the successful return of bounty hunter Samus Aran as she escapes from a deadly alien planet infested with mechanical threats.

The second best title of the year according to TIME is Inscryption, a card game presented as “an ink-black odyssey that mixes the roguelike of deck-building, escape-room-style puzzles, and psychological terror in a blood-tinged shake.” The overwhelming racing game follows Forza Horizon 5, while the fourth title is also an indie: Chicory: A Colorful Tale, an adventure from a bird’s eye view in which you can color the world and draw whenever you want.

Hitman 3, the closing of a trilogy that has once again made Agent 47 one of the best known, is the fifth best game of the year according to TIME, while the exclusive one on PS5 Returnal It is the sixth and the Xbox exclusive Halo Infinite is the seventh. At number eight is another temporary PS5 exclusive, Dealthoop, the latest shooting game from Arkane Studios.

The ninth best game of the year according to TIME is Saber, a unique and unforgettable journey in which its protagonist begins a rite of passage that will take her to travel through vast deserts and impressive landscapes full of wonders of other times and the remains of spaceships. Lastly, the tenth best title is It Takes Two, “the official GOTY” that in the case of the magazine closes a list of the most varied and especially recommended to play if you have not done it with some of them yet.

