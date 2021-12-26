We analyze in Cinemascomics the Steelbook of Weather, Shyamalan’s latest film, with 4K Ultra HD image quality and including Blu-Ray editing

In Cinemascomics we have analyzed the domestic edition in Steelbook 4K Ultra HD + Blu-Ray of Weather, to surprise us, as is customary with each of his films, with the new feature film directed by M. Night Shyamalan, with a choral cast including Gael García Bernal, Thomasin McKenzie and Alex Wolff.

Two decades ago, an unknown director was flagged down by Bruce Willis and premiered one of the most talked about films in history, where they revealed the ending to more than one before seeing it. Thus presented his seal with The sixth Sense, the Indian-American film director, screenwriter and producer forever changed the contemporary thriller, giving his films a final twist that left viewers puzzled and eager to rewatch the film, whether to discover if the ending fit with what was revealed during the film or to enjoy it from a new perspective. This year, the Philadelphia-based filmmaker once again handles suspense and genre cinema as only he knows how to do it and presents Tiempo (Universal Pictures, 2021), another remarkable work in his great filmography that is now available on DVD, Blu- ray and 4K UHD from the hand of Arvi Licensing.

A release like this could not be without a limited edition for Shyamalan’s most adept fans, so collectors can purchase the 4K UHD + Blu-ray steelbook edition that we have reviewed, and which will be available at all points of sale. while stocks last.

M. Night Shyamalan is based on the graphic novel titled Sandcastle, where Pierre-Oscar Lévy and Frederik Peeters are its authors, to capture the passage of time from his very personal style. To do this, the filmmaker will take us to a secluded beach where a family travels during their vacations to relax. However, what was supposed to be a tropical paradise will turn into a nightmare when all the members of the family and the other visitors to the beach will begin to age without explanation, since half an hour on that beach is equivalent to a year of life.

Synopsis: A marriage in crisis will seek to enjoy a quiet family vacation, formed by Gael García Bernal (Motorcycle Diaries) and Vicky Krieps (Millennium: What Doesn’t Kill You Makes You Stronger). Their children, who were six and eleven years old when they arrived, due to the accelerated passage of time, will end up being teenagers played by Alex Wolff (Jumanji: The Next Level) and Thomasin McKenzie (Last Night in Soho). The main cast is completed by Eliza Scanlen (Little Women), Rufus Sewell (The Father), Nikki Amuka-Bird (The Incredible Story of David Copperfield), Abbey Lee (The Dark Tower) and Ken Leung (Star Wars: The Force Awakens ), among others, including the director’s usual cameo in all his films.

Time is written and directed by M. Night Shyamalan, based on the graphic novel Sandcastle by Pierre-Oscar Lévy and Frederik Peeters. Produced by M. Night Shyamalan, Ashwin Rajan and Marc Bienstock, it is also executive produced by Steven Schneider. The tape is approximately 104 minutes long and is rated not recommended.

for children under 16 years of age.

The film is shown in its Steelbook edition packed with extras, which we have reviewed for Cinemascomics readers. The review of the Steelbook is completely spoiler-free, in case you haven’t had a chance to see it yet and want to know what extras this special limited edition metal box contains, which includes includes a 4K Ultra HD disc and a Blu-Ray disc, both with the same contents as the standard edition in amaray box. This exclusively designed edition can be found at all points of sale while stocks last.

Technical data:

DVD:

Audio in Spanish, English, French, German and Italian dolby digital 5.1.

Subtitles in English for the deaf, Spanish, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Danish, Dutch, Finnish, Norwegian and Swedish.

Standard definition movie, anamorphic widescreen (2.39: 1).

Blu-ray:

Audio in English Dolby Atmos, Spanish, French and Italian Dolby Digital Plus 7.1.

Subtitles in English for the deaf, Spanish, French, Italian, Portuguese, Danish, Dutch, Finnish, Norwegian and Swedish.

High definition movie, widescreen (2.39: 1).

4K Ultra HD:

English and German Dolby Atmos audio; Spanish, Italian and Thai Dolby Digital Plus 7.1.

Subtitles in English for the deaf, Spanish, German, Italian, Portuguese, Cantonese, Complex Mandarin, Korean, Romanian and Thai.

Ultra high definition movie, widescreen (2.39: 1).

Trailer:

Deleted scenes:

Composed of ten sequences deleted from the final montage.

The Shyamalan Family Business:

For the director, the film is about how fast children grow up in front of their parents’ eyes, and that’s what he wanted to capture. He confesses that his films tell how emotional he is in his life; where it already happened with El Protegido, with Multiple, with La Visita and with all of them in general.

In real life, the filmmaker’s daughters are already adults, and even his daughter Ishana has been able to work with him as director of the second unit, which she confesses that she has grown up on film sets, watching what her father did; But it is the first time that he feels that they are really doing something together as a team, being something special for both of them. Thus, he explains that he has gone from simply observing how his father worked to having many creative conversations together and that his father even asks him for some advice for some scenes. Along with this, the director asserts that he felt strange for filming outside of Philadelphia, but that his daughter was by his side made him feel that he was still at home and his insecurities vanished.

But not only Ishana shot many of the scenes in the film, but another daughter of hers, Saleka, wrote the song that the main character sings during the film, since she is a professional singer and songwriter, basing herself on it as if the film were a metaphor for real life, not like a science fiction story.

On the other hand, the director explains that the children in his films are always the age that his daughters are in real life when he is writing the script, because he cannot help seeing everything through their eyes.

The beach is a theater:

M. Night Shyamalan confesses that since he was a child, after watching the films of Kurosawa, Ran and Rashomon, working outdoors with very formal frames and camera movements was something that intrigued him, and he wanted to see what it would be like when applied to a setting such as a beach . Thus, he adds that he has loved the almost theatrical experience of giving structure to an environment that lacks it.

The director continues by explaining that his way of working is very formal, where he writes everything in the script and prepares a very detailed storyboard, where he is very clear about all the images that he wants to show the viewer. In this way, the cast exposes how they have to assume the limitations imposed by the director, with the position that he gives them, but that later gives them a lot of freedom, because they wanted theatricality and improvisation.

Next, the filmmaker assures that his films are not horror films; They are dark, disturbing and unsettling, but they are not terrifying. Regarding the film itself, he talks about his decisions about the movement of the cameras, regardless of the action, to emphasize that time moves on. Regarding the cast, the director comments that the selection of the actors is something sacred for him and must be faithful to the moment in which he is personally. And at this moment he is proud to be an immigrant in the United States, so the entire cast is of different nationalities and accents.

Paradise is a nightmare:

They searched the entire planet for a place that would represent the beach that the director had in mind, with walls and a grotto, but there had to be no trees or the slightest hint of life. In the end, they found a beach that could fit into the Dominican Republic, but they had to build the stone wall, measuring seven meters high by 275 long.

They also comment on the difficulties they had during the filming in the middle of the pandemic, with time limitations at the hotel (wanting to occupy it completely), in addition to the fact that it coincided with the hurricane season in the Caribbean. Thus, a hurricane destroyed the construction and they had to rebuild the false stone wall that runs along the beach from scratch. In addition, they had to be careful, since the beach was a protected area, being a nesting place for native giant tortoises.

The shooting plan was simple: shoot the beginning scenes in the morning, the second act scenes at noon, and the final leg scenes at night. So every day.

We are Family:

The filmmaker explains that that great moment as a family on the beach was filmed at night, being full of intense emotions and in which everyone was very moved by releasing many feelings at once, according to the protagonists; since during the filming they created a deep, irreplaceable and complex bond, says actor Alex Wolff, who plays the character of Trent at 15 years of age.

Along with this, they explain that on the last day of filming they did a ritual to thank the beach for what it had allowed them to do, each member of the artistic and technical team depositing a flower in the ocean water.

Finally, let’s hope you enjoy buying Tiempo, now available to take home on DVD, Blu-ray, 4K UHD + Blu-ray and limited edition Steelbook, and also in digital format; And so you can see it as many times as you want, both in its original version and dubbed into Spanish.