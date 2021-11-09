Apple CEO Tim Cook said he owns some cryptocurrencies as “part of a diversified portfolio,” but does not plan for the tech company to follow Tesla’s lead by investing in Bitcoin or other tokens.

Speaking at the New York Times DealBook Online Summit on November 9, Cook said he would not use the company’s roughly $ 200 billion in available cash to invest in cryptocurrencies. It also did not intend to accept cryptocurrencies as a means of payment for Apple products “in the foreseeable future.”

“It is not something we have immediate plans to do”Cook said. “I don’t think people buy Apple shares to expose themselves to cryptocurrencies. If they want to do that, they can directly invest in cryptocurrencies through other means. “

However, the CEO of Apple, with a personal value of more than a billion dollars, said that he had some cryptocurrencies when asked about investing in Bitcoin (BTC) or Ether (ETH):

“I have been interested in [las criptos] for a while. I’ve been researching it and so forth … I think it’s interesting. “

Cook’s statement may come as a bit of a surprise to many in the crypto space, given that the CEO has not taken a public position on digital assets despite controlling one of the largest companies in the world. According to data from AssetDash, Apple is currently the second most valuable company behind Microsoft, with a market capitalization of more than $ 2.4 billion.

Some of the top tech CEOs, including Tesla’s Elon Musk, haven’t been particularly shy about voicing their views on cryptocurrencies.. Musk may have contributed to the price of the cryptoasset, as well as that of Dogecoin (DOGE), experiencing volatility in response to his social media posts and trading decisions at Tesla. This week, he sold 10% of his Tesla stock in response to the results of a Twitter poll.

