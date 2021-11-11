Cook tells his version of Tesla’s famous offer to Apple!

On many occasions and with different intentions, the CEO of Tesla and current richest man in the world, Elon Musk, has referred to Apple. On the other hand, the times in which Apple’s boss has done something similar have been rather rare. However, a few days ago Tim Cook has broken the silence, to clarify rumors about whether Apple ever actually declined to acquire Tesla.

With reports of Apple Car development soaring, it is impossible to think that Apple would consider acquiring Tesla, at least today. But curiously, it has not been like that in the past either. In a recent interview, the CEO of the company Tim Cook definitely confirmed that he had never spoken to Musk.

The version of Cook contradicts Musk’s statements in 2020, in which it ensured that:

“During the darkest days of the Model 3 program, I approached Tim Cook to discuss the possibility of Apple acquiring Tesla (for 1/10 of our current value). He declined to participate in the meeting.”

Tim Cook denies statements by Elon Musk

During an interview, CNBC’s Andrew Ross Sorkin asked Cook on Apple Car with Cook avoiding the topic. And that prompted Sorkin to ask about Musk seeking an Apple acquisition:

Sorkin: “Let me try this then, I think it was a couple of years ago, as you know Elon Musk has been public about it, try to get a meeting with you to sell you Tesla, actually because the company was having problems. Now of course , the company has a market value of a trillion dollars, apparently you did not attend the meeting, in hindsight, you wish you had? “

Cook: “You know, I’ve never talked to Elon. And there are a lot of companies that we probably could have bought at different times. But I feel really good about where we are today.”

Sorkin: “Did you know he was trying to get to you?”

Cook: “I don’t remember it being like that. But he said yes, so I guess that’s correct.”

True to his style, Cook has cared for every word and avoided controversy to conclude with this rumor of which so many versions have been in the past. Even one of the most repeated stated that Apple was interested in Tesla, but precisely Elon Musk was the main reason for not starting a negotiation.

