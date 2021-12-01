Thanks to its high nutritional content rich in fatty acids, Omega-3, proteins, vitamins B, D and E, as well as phosphorus and calcium, the tilapia (also known as mojarra) has managed to position itself as the most cultivated fish in fish farming worldwide, favoring small and large producers who find in the breeding of this species an economic opportunity.

Alim Castillo, Key Account Manager of the Aquaculture Unit of MSD Salud Animal in Mexico, highlighted that, “Tilapia cultivation is one of the most popular in Mexico and has gained strength thanks to the reproductive qualities of the fish, since its cycle is relatively simple and fast, in addition to being able to adapt to conditions of captivity in both ponds and cages, which positively favors national aquaculture.“

Of African origin and introduced to Mexico in 1964, tilapia is one of the most demanded fishery products, so its breeding and marketing is present throughout the Mexican territory, mainly in the states of Chiapas, Tabasco Michoacán, Jalisco and Veracruz. .

Although it is probable that some tilapia farms started as a family activity or for personal consumption, the attributes of this species allowed them to grow, becoming profitable businesses aligned with the safety protocols established in our country.

According to the National Institute of Social Economy, aquaculture production in Mexico takes place in 23 of the 32 states (71% of the country). Aquaculture consists of the controlled reproduction, pre-fattening and fattening of species of aquatic fauna, through breeding or cultivation techniques. In Mexico, this activity has a history since the last century and has promoted our country as one of the 10 main producers in the sector worldwide.

“As with animal proteins derived from pigs or bovines, to ensure that these become foods with exceptional flavor and unmatched quality in the aquaculture sector, it is essential to ensure the health of the animals with prevention plans appropriate to each type of species”, Highlighted Alim Castillo in the framework of the World Aquaculture Day, which is commemorated on November 30.

RGP