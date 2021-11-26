The work within the health field is too heavy and even from the formative part the demands begin. At the time of the internship, it is necessary to perform rotations through different areas of the hospitals. But you know better than anyone that all you want is to sleep after a medical call. The downside is that many times you cannot get it and that causes you not to be able to rest.

Based on the World Association of Sleep Medicine (WASM), the ideal is for an adult to be able to sleep between seven and nine hours a day. It is an essential requirement to recharge energy and start a new journey. Although the truth is that very few succeed because overnight problems affect 45 percent of the global population.

If you do not get a restful sleep, the affected person is not only you but also the patients you attend. When you are tired they increase the chances of making mistakes and thus a vicious circle is generated that has no end.

Alternative to get a good night’s sleep

Therefore, you can rely on technology to sleep instantly after a watch. One option at your fingertips is Tila, a mobile application that provides functional tools that help relaxation and concentration to achieve sleep more easily. To achieve this, it offers ASMR sounds, meditation plans, nature sounds and narrated stories that inspire relaxation.

According to Dr. Gina Chapa, Tila’s specialist psychiatrist, although this is a very sensitive issue, it is important to point out that few people go to health authorities in order to treat the problem. Also, he assured that not only diagnosed people should be treated, because like any other disease, these can be prevented through different treatments or methodologies.

“We live in a time where everything is fleeting and both personal and professional problems must be addressed in an ideal way; however, many times we forget about such important issues as emotional balance. I believe that caring for our mental health is still a taboo in any society, but it is necessary to understand that if we continue to hide or neglect situations that put our lives at risk, there will be a great challenge in public health issues worldwide ”.

He also commented that thanks to the facilities offered by technology, there are now tools available to anyone. With an object that everyone now has like a telephone, it is possible to get enough support to get emotional support.

Especially nowadays it has been difficult to sleep after a watch due to the stress generated by the pandemic. But to make it easier for you to do so, you now have this mobile app at your disposal. To download it you just have to give click on this link.