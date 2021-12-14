If you are used to mopping the floor with a mop, you may have noticed a major flaw in this system. A TikTok hack fixes it.

Today there are robot vacuum cleaners that also scrub the floor. But not everyone can afford one, and there are people who prefer to scrub by hand.

The problem with the mop is that scrubs with the same dirty water the floor you are trying to clean.

That is, at first you have clean soapy water inside the bucket, but you scrub the floor and you rinse the mop in the same water, making it dirty. Afterwards, you keep scrubbing with that dirty water.

how can? scrub the floor without using your own dirty water What are you generating with each drain?

exist mop buckets with two compartments separate, one for clean water and another for dirty water, but they are usually much more expensive than traditional ones.

East TikTok viral trick to mop the floor solves the problem, spending much less money. You can see it in this video:

As you can see, it is as simple as put a bucket inside the mop bucket itself.

There you put clean water, and the cleanser you want to use: soap, bleach, white vinage, whatever you want.

To scrub, you dip the mop in the bucket of clean water and scrub the floor. Then you drain it well in the wringer of the mop bucket.

The clean bucket water that you put in will not mix with the dirty water in the mop bucket.

With this TikTok hack you will only scrub the floor with clean water, so it will be cleaner and more disinfected, without any additional effort.

It is a very simple and effective trick, if you do not want to spend money it is a mop bucket with double compartment.

Do you dare to try it?