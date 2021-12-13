A video was removed from Tiktok, despite the fact that the platform has the technology that promotes the duos with material from other users, because of a legal threat that influencer Stamps of Pam did against him andrewww.

The fact warns of the challenge that exists in social networks, where the creation of content is increasingly valued by the users of these platforms and the most important thing is that new trends are taught, which even go against the technology that these networks have, where the use of content posted by other users ends up being censored by the original creators.

Influencers and legal terrorism

A chapter of the famous series Suits (“Cats, Ballet, Harvey Specter”) showed at the time the legal threat with which a 15-year-old influencer launched herself against the makeup company of the fictional character of Joan Walsh, after starting to make terrible comments about an acne product, claiming that it had negative effects on her skin.

The case transmitted a couple of years ago is more current than ever with the threat launched by Stamps of Pam against the tiktoker Andrewww, who is dedicated to making honest reviews about restaurants.

Within a video with more than 180 thousand followers, the tiktoker assures that a video criticizing the Pujol restaurant disappeared from his account, due to the number of negative comments he received and the complaints that led the social network to delete his video.

In this same material he assures that the influencer Stamps of Pam threatened to take legal action against him, because he used a video where this person appears in the restaurant Carajillo.

Within her threat, the influencer warns her that she does not have the right to use her content and neither her face in what she described as a “vulgar” video, for which she conditioned not to proceed with legal actions, if she downloaded the created content.

In his video all kinds of messages of support have been unleashed, such as the one written by the chef Edgar nuñez, known for exhibiting the practices that influencers undertake to get free food in their establishments.

“Hahaha I lend you my lawyers against any influencer pinshi. Do not give up! (sic.) “, he snapped, while other users said they were surprised because he assured that this influencer is dedicated to making fun of” traveling Karen “, so it was contradictory that she ended up being a Karen, said the user Mara Osaki.

This is not the first time that a tiktoker has had to argue how it produces its content and the reasons why so much of it is removed.

The account of drarosaplastics, with more than 1,200,000 followers, exhibited this practice, after responding to complaints from Linda Mont after showing the influencer’s profile on Instagram, for one of her videos.

“I never said that you were my patient or that your abdomen was due to surgery, it was simply a trend of ‘rumors’, I did not think that by grabbing an X image from Instagram, you would be so upset,” he explained.

Now read: