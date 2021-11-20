In the framework of the Day of the Revolution, a tiktoker undertook the task of recreating old photos in order to publicize how much Mexico City has changed.

Curiosity took hold of a tiktoker photographer who decided to go out into the streets in search of the Latin American Tower and, from there, recreate old photos of Mexico City taken in 1957 and compare how the country’s capital has changed over time. over time.

Within all the content that we can see on social networks, there will always be some that stand out more than those who only dedicate themselves to hunting trends, either through dances or challenges.

Of course, each tiktoker has its style and its way of creating content, and its audience as well, but, beyond those videos that only follow trends that, in general, are ephemeral, the truth is that there are a significant number of tiktokers that pursue a different objective.

This could be said to be the case of a tiktoker photographer named David Muñiz, who through his account @edavidm, is dedicated to publicize his work and his different techniques.

So far, David has 123 thousand followers and more than two million likes among all his contents, because, to tell the truth, for those who want to be a photographer, they could be truly useful.

In this way, and as part of continuing to feed his profile, the tiktoker also decided to remake old photographs taken from the Latin American Tower and that, in some way, speak of what the capital of the country was like in the fifties.

The video was published a couple of days ago and so far it has collected more than 500 thousand views, as well as more than 130 thousand likes and several comments and shares, because, in addition to showing the result, it reveals part of its itinerary to carry out this task:

Undoubtedly, when we talk about social networks and, especially, TikTok, we are actually talking about a universe of possibilities and content generation that, on several occasions, tend to go viral.

In addition, it must be remembered that TikTok is, today, one of the most popular social networks in the world. Thanks to the boom that it experienced after the arrival of the pandemic, the Byte Dance platform has exceeded one billion monthly active users, a fact that it achieved in just five years of existence.

That is why more and more users of social networks are approaching the Chinese platform to share, from a different perspective, their own content in order to reach more likes, more views and, with it, conquer new followers .

What has caught the attention of users is, precisely, the fact of realizing how Mexico City has changed from 1957 to the present day, and, mainly, an area as busy as Avenida del Eje Central a the height of Bellas Artes, being the photos taken from different angles of the Latin American Tower.

