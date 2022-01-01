Tiktoker humiliates waiters of a food establishment and netizens do not forgive him; Jona Sánchez even threatened to ask his followers who put negative reviews of the place on Google so that an advertising boom would be generated against him if they did not give him a favorable response to the bad service he was receiving.

The scene of the live broadcast took place on a Spanish terrace and it is until the controversy was generated that the video has gone viral on TikTok and other social networks, with more than 800 thousand views in less than 24 hours.

“I’m live and I have 350 people (connected)”Jona begins by warning the manager of the establishment.

A series of short clips shows how Jona Sanchez He tries to use the power of social media to launch his threat at the restaurant where he was having dinner: “I propose that I get a solution or 360 reviews in your store.”

According to him, discontent arises from the moment he asked for his order. He tells the owner of the restaurant that the glass he requested to support his cell phone was dirty, that the preparation of his food was not good, that the service they gave him was deplorable and that he was dissatisfied.

Meanwhile, you can hear how the waiter who served him denies everything, to which Jona responds: “If you want, I’ll go live and rewind it.”

“What solution do you want? What do you need?”, the owner asks.

“I am unhappy. I have already paid, if you return the money “… Drops the TikTok user, something the owner accepts.

The video was shared as criticism by dozens of Internet users on Twitter, Facebook and YouTube, but not before tagging the influencer and showing their contempt for the attitude he had just shown.

Blackmailing hoteliers with negative comments on the internet has become common, but it is that they reach a point that they are even recorded. pic.twitter.com/i6SUlGZj3u – NIPORWIFI © (@niporwifi) December 29, 2021

Despite the fact that Jona Sánchez hoped that his followers would jump in his favor and agree with the “bad service” he was receiving, even offering to publicly “lynch” the establishment, the response of the users was completely opposite and the pressure of social networks turned around.

This is how they qualified their action:

“Blackmailing hoteliers with negative comments on the internet has become common, but it is that they reach a point that they are even recorded.” “It is literally these types of people who are a piece of scum.”. “Let’s see, you don’t have to be very smart to see that he’s really blackmailing you to eat free, that’s for starters. Second, a bad service is that they treat you badly or things like that, but that the poor man forgets something, is that bad service? “ “Well, nothing misfortune or this @soyjonasanchez on his Instagram he has decided to make the account private, go and report your account and so the HdLGP roll is cut, it does not deserve anything else ”. “Well, since he likes to extort and harass him, we will have to throw his Instagram account and tick. Cheer up!”. “Better that he becomes famous if at least it works so that when they see him on the street they spit on the shit-eater.”

The outraged users made a call to report all the accounts of Jona Sánchez on social networks and pay him with the same currency, giving bad reviews to the event company Giuliani’s Grupo Gastronómico where he collaborates as an influencer.

Due to the social lynching that was won, the young man published one last video before making his accounts private; In this he assures that he has already apologized to the owner of the restaurant and assures that he is aware that they were not the ways to request a service.

“I make this video to let you know that I have been to the establishment … I have apologized to the owner of the premises, the business owner, and I have let him know that it was not the ways in which I proposed to seek a solution, since I threatened or blackmailed him, I put it between a rock and a hard place and it doesn’t seem right to me ”, the tiktoker begins by saying.

“Sometimes, just sometimes, the RRSS are useful for something. Just as it is a window of insults, lies and bad manners, we also see the human side of people (and I do not mean that of the protagonist to whom I value his apologies if they are sincere). Great mobilization against injustice“User Juan Díaz Palomo commented to his apology.

Now read:

He insults his boss, threatens his colleague … and wins a lawsuit for wrongful termination!

He plays a prank on his boss for April Fools’ Day and ends up being fired for real

They “cook” hamburgers in a 3D printer and this is what the future restaurateur looks like