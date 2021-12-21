After The Wall street journal do their own social impact study on TikTok, unveiling impressive results after experimenting with its algorithm, the social network decided to make significant changes to the teens’ recommendation feed.

This, since one of the main conclusions that the medium managed to obtain was negative, since they recognized that the personal experiences of girls and young people who use the platform regularly are delimited by extreme challenges of weight loss, purging techniques and deadly diets that contribute to the development of eating disorders.

According to the outlet, before publishing its most recent story, WSJ asked the application for a position on the harm it could cause users by potentially promoting this type of content; However, the response was not what they expected, as TikTok decided to immediately announce a change in its algorithm to attack the problem.

Harmful algorithm, in 60 seconds!

TikTok promised to improve its system to filter videos that could promote diseases such as anorexia or bulimia and expressed concern about content creators that affect minors.

According to The Wall Street Journal, more than 100 accounts were created that “navigated the application with little human intervention”, including 12 were considered bots for 13-year-olds. These latter accounts spent their time watching videos on weight loss, alcohol, gambling, and exercise.

Among the results, for example, stands out the case of the bot that, as soon as it stopped seeing topics related to the game, was abruptly bombarded with content about weight loss, because the TikTok algorithm adjusted to its behavior and, consequently , increased the number of dangerous recommendations.

In the end, of the 255,000 short clips that the bots opened in total, 32,700 contained a description or metadata that matched a list of hundreds of keywords related to weight loss; 11,615 contained similar descriptions; and 4,402 a combination of keywords that promote the normalization of eating disorders.

Also, several videos use different spelling and wording to avoid being flagged by the platform.

“While this experiment does not reflect the experience that most people have on TikTok, even for a person who has this experience it is too much”, cites the media.

Immediate reaction

After announcing the results of the WSJ, the platform reacted immediately and, before giving a position directly on the story that would be published, went ahead to seek an answer.

TikTok announced that 1,778 accounts promoting eating disorders were removed; Although it was not clarified if it was the platform or the users who made the decision.

This, since just before the poll was published, The platform announced that it would work on new ways to stop the formation of health hazards; however, the fact coincides with the statement of the newspaper, which said that it did contact the brand to obtain its statement on the case.

“We allow educational or recovery-oriented content because we understand that it can help people see that there is hope, but content that promotes, normalizes or glorifies eating disorders is prohibited,” said Jamie Favazza, a spokesperson for TikTok, who noted in A statement that provides access to the National Eating Disorders Association hotline within the app.

In this scenario, the platform does recognize that it is not always healthy to see certain types of content on a large scale, including videos related to diets, exercise and the world of fitness. You are now working to recognize if your recommendation system is inadvertently displaying videos that may not violate TikTok policies, but could be harmful.

Among the changes that are expected, TikTok announced that they could soon have an improved tool on their “For You” page so that users can avoid videos that contain words or hashtags of their dislike.

Established precedent

The alert is very similar to what Instagram has been going through for a few months, after Francis Haugen leaked Facebook documents that revealed “holes” in the algorithm of recommendations of Instagram and Facebook, now Meta.

In this case, an investigation was carried out on the impact of these social networks on adolescents, resulting in damage to mental health and damage to the girls’ body image. Nonetheless, Instagram announced plans for a feature that would “push” younger people away from harmful content.

