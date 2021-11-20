Sanamente.mx.-From new pasta recipes to book recommendations, TikTok is the place where hundreds of millions of people go to express their creativity and find a community. For some, that includes sharing life experiences and finding comfort in knowing that they are not alone in what they are going through, whether it is new parents talking about coping with lack of sleep or mental wellness tips for managing depression. anxiety.

We are inspired by how our community openly, honestly and creatively shares important topics such as Mental Wellness wave body image, and how they lift each other up to help each other through difficult times. Hashtags like #bienestar have more than 460 million views on the platform.

At TikTok we care deeply about our community and we know the importance of these issues within it. Until November 21 we will have a week of activities in the app, where tools and resources for mental well-being will be offered, including content shared by TikTok creators and independent experts such as @alexanderassad, @sopitasfm, @janellyfarias and organizations like @consejociudadanomx, @imssmx and @Cruzroja_mx, to learn and explore important wellness topics including depression and peer pressure, share personal experiences, and tips on how to talk to loved ones about these topics.

Check the Program of #SaludMental and do not miss any of these activities and sessions.

Additional resources to support the well-being of our community

TikTok is always looking for new ways to support the community and promote its well-being. That’s why we’re taking extra steps to make it easier for people to find resources when they need them on TikTok.

While we don’t allow content that promotes, glorifies, or normalizes suicide, self-harm, or eating disorders, we do support people who choose to share their personal experiences to raise awareness, help others who may be struggling, and find support in our community.

To do it safely, we have launched new wellness guides to support people who decide to share their personal experiences on our platform, developed with the guidance of experts such as Citizen Council, the National System of Psychological Support and Crisis Intervention by Telephone (SAPTEL) and the International Association for Suicide Prevention. The guides, which are available in our Safety Center for informational purposes only, also offer tips to help members of our community engage responsibly with someone who may be struggling or in danger.

Expanded Guide to Eating Disorders

At the beginning of the year we launched new functions to help users who may be living in or recovering from an eating disorder. When a user searches for terms related to these disorders, we provide suggested tools and direct them to the appropriate resources. We have also introduced permanent PSAs to certain hashtags, such as #Healthy Eating Day, to raise awareness and provide support to our community.

We are now expanding these resources with a New Safety Center Guide to Eating Disorders for teens, parents, guardians, and educators. Developed in consultation with independent experts such as National Eating Disorders Association, the National Eating Disorder Information Center, Butterfly Foundation and Bodywhys, this guide will provide information, support and advice on eating disorders.

Expanding search interventions

When someone searches for words or phrases like #suicide we direct them to local support resources such as the National System of Psychological Support and Crisis Intervention by Telephone (SAPTEL) and to @consejociudadanomx, where you can find support and information on treatment options.

We are proud that our platform has become a place where people can share their personal experiences with mental wellness, find community, and support each other, and we take our responsibility to keep TikTok as a safe space for these important conversations

The guides and resources shared on the platform are purely informational and are not intended as a substitute for professional or medical advice. See a qualified professional if you have questions or concerns about any physical or mental condition. If you have thoughts of suicide or self-harm, contact a telephone line suicide prevention.

