As reported by the media CloudFlare, TikTok had the most traffic in 2021 and surpassed Google. Read all the info Here!

According Cloudflare, the one that generated the most web traffic in 2021 it was not Google as previous years but it was TikTok. The well-known application began to gain users from February of this year, but it was not until August that TikTok began to position itself in the top positions.

Cloudflare had made last year a ranking with the highest web traffic, where TikTok I had stayed in the post Number 8, Y Google had the rank number 1. At ranking of this year, TikTok was in first place and Google In a second.

TikTok reached the whole world in August 2018 when you joined another well-known app, Musical.ly. The influencers what did they use Came, a well-known application where videos of 7 seconds, they had to use Musical.ly when the app closed in early 2017. After TikTok Y Musical.ly joined, the application began to gain more and more popularity.

One of the advantages that the company had was the pandemic due to COVID-19. With people in their houses with nothing to do, TikTok began to gain popularity and users of all ages. According to the medium Statistica, users of TikTok Come in 15 and 25 years grew 180%. In the first three months of 2020, when the pandemic was beginning to affect the world, TikTok had 315 million downloads globally.

In July of this year, TikTok was downloaded more than three billion worldwide, something that only Facebook had gotten so far. The application is now used by many and even recognized brands came to TikTok to attract the public that uses the app.

Although it is not known exactly why the application is so successful, many say it is thanks to its algorithm. The company never spoke of it, but earlier this month a document was leaked explaining that the algorithm of TikTok was designed so that in the well-known tab of For you something new always appears to you and thus prevent the user from getting bored.

