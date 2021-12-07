TikTok stands out for its short videos. And although there are several types, mostly the TikTok videos are musical where someone dances or sings to the rhythm of popular songs or their own. If you want to create your own music videos for this social network, where to get free music? How to get catchy songs to make your videos go viral?

The key is in the rights or copyright. So that your videos are not removed from TikTok, they must be royalty free. Or what is the same, they must not infringe any copyright. Hence, if you want free music for your TikTok videos, the best option is to go to the royalty-free or licensed songs that allow its free diffusion in videos or other content. Let’s look at several examples of catalogs where you will find free music for your TikTok videos.

The TikTok Library

The first place you should look for free music is your own TikTok library. You will find it in the TikTok mobile app, when you record or upload a video for editing. If you click on Add sound, you will access a TikTok catalog full of free music. It has your own search engine so you can find music according to the style of your video.

There are also playlists for discovering new or hit music on TikTok videos. For example, “Latin pop”, “viral”, “reggaeton” or “fitness”. Depending on the video you are going to record, one song or another will fit better. In each song you will see the duration and you can play it to listen to it.

TikTok Commercial Music Library

If by chance, your TikTok account is not personal but belongs to a company and you want to publish videos and / or advertisements, in that case you can go to free music from TikTok with its music library. The TikTok Commercial Music Library is intended for accounts Business who want to post videos or advertise on TikTok.

In this catalog there is free music without royalties, that is to say, free of rights. It is organized by theme, genre or style, etc. In addition, you can do direct searches and filter the most listened to songs in a certain country. The songs indicate their duration, name of the song and the artist and you can play them. This free music can be used both on TikTok and on TopBuzz, BuzzVideo and Helo.

Les Free Music

The success of TikTok is palpable. An example is that some online free music catalogs already have specific music sections for TikTok. It is the case of Les Free Music, which offers free royalty-free music and allows you to download MP3 songs to add to your TikTok videos. Free and on quality 320 kbps.

To make it easy for you, the music available in this catalog is organized by category or theme, mood or sensations and rhythm (beats per minute, beats per minute). So you can find songs that are perfect for dancing, exercising, or recording a more relaxed or fast-paced tutorial.

For the rest, each song indicates its duration, you can listen to it online and, if you like it, download it for free. They are free personal use only. If you are going to use them commercially, or to obtain economic benefits, you can subscribe to this catalog being your Pattern or pattern for a reasonable price through the platform Patreon.

AShamaluevMusic

Music for content creators and filmmakers. AShamaluevMusic is another online music catalog that has a section dedicated to those who seek free music for TikTok. On this section you’ll find more than 350 songs organized by gender, mood, instruments used and other parameters or categories. House, Pop, Rock, Extreme, Holiday, Happy, Epic, Piano, Guitar … You have no excuse to find the idea song for your TikTok videos.

You can listen to each song before downloading it. The download is free for personal use. For commercial use, you must become a patron of this catalog. For a monthly or annual subscription, you will have the right to download a specified number of songs for your videos. On the other hand, you can listen to the songs on various streaming services like YouTube, Spotify, Soundcloud, Apple Music, etc.

FiftySounds

Free music for personal and educational use. Also for YouTube videos with monetization, radio, television, advertising, video games … Come on, you can also use these songs in your TikTok videos. The catalog is called FiftySounds and offers music without copyright, that is, free of copyright.

In its bookstore you will find free music but also sound effects, loops and samples for your own creations. In the musical section, it is organized with different categories, such as cinematic, ambient, vocal, electronic, classical or children’s. You can listen to each audio and download it free. The only requirement is indicate the author of the audio linking to your page. Or without mentioning, you can buy a user license. In return, you will get the license in PDF and the audio in WAV or MP3 at 320 kbps.