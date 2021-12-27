Candie Frazier, a former moderator of TikTok, has sued ByteDance, parent company of the video app, for forcing it to consume hours of disturbing content and without measures to protect its mental health, according to a class action lawsuit promoted by Frazier itself and to which it has had access Bloomberg. The former employee worked for a third-party company hired by ByteDance. Specifically, it ensures that spent hours reviewing videos of extreme violence, rapes, murders, suicides, cannibalism, mutilations and other traumatic acts.

Frazier notes that TikTok moderators work a total of 12 hours a day. They only had a 1-hour lunch break and two 15-minute breaks every two hours throughout the day. The rest of the time was dedicated to consuming content that may violate the app’s policy. They have to see, in particular, from 3 to 10 videos at a time, and they only need to review 25 seconds of each clip. That is hundreds of videos with content per day with “thousands of acts of extreme and graphic violence” as claimed by the former moderator.

All this, in addition, without any support from ByteDance. The company, in fact, and as it ensures The Verge, constantly “monitors” the work of the moderators and “strongly punishes the time that is not dedicated to watching graphic videos.” Nevertheless, does not offer any psychological support or take other steps that can help TikTok moderators avoid trauma and other mental health issues. Some of these measures are, for example, limiting or spreading the resolution of the videos that must be reviewed. Also offer longer breaks to avoid being saturated with explicit content.

Depression, nightmares and other disorders caused by reviewing hundreds of TikTok videos

In the injunction, Frazier mentioned that his work reviewing TikTok videos has caused him “severe psychological trauma, including depression and symptoms associated with anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder.” Also has trouble sleeping or nightmares when you are able to fall asleep.

“She often stays up at night trying to sleep, playing back the videos she has seen in her mind. She has severe and debilitating panic attacks.” One of the lines in the lawsuit describes Candie Frazier’s problems after her work as a moderator on TikTok.

Now, Frazier asks that TikTok (ByteDance) pay her and her peers for psychological problems caused for the consumption of this type of content. It also requests that the Central District Court of California compel the company to offer measures for current content moderators.

For its part, TikTok has responded to the allegations by claiming that the company strives to “promote a caring work environment“For both your employees and contractors (third-party companies that work for TikTok).” Our security team partners with third-party companies in the critical work of helping protect the TikTok platform and community. We continue to expand the range of wellness services so that moderators feel mentally and emotionally supported, “the company spokeswoman commented to The Verge.