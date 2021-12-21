In the end, of the 255,000 videos consumed, 32,700 had a description that matched keywords related to weight problems, while 11,615 had words directly related to eating disorders and 4,402 indicate a normalization of these problems.

The videos were also found to use different spellings for the eating disorder-related words and prevent TikTok from flagging them. However, after the report was published, 1,778 videos related to this topic were removed.

On the other hand, TikTok announced that it is working on new ways to stop the formation of these holes in its algorithm. In this sense, he said to work on a way to recognize if his recommendation system is showing videos that violate his policies inadvertently.

Another of the measures that they are going to implement in this regard is a new tool that will allow users to silence certain words or hashtags and that way they do not appear on their “For You” page. It also recommended that users stay away from this type of content as soon as possible, including videos related to extreme diets and fitness.