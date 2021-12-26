The social network TikTok continues to break all records and has now managed to dethrone the giant Google as the most visited website this year. This is indicated by the web security firm Cloudflare in its ranking of most popular domains.

The platform gained great prominence last year after the outbreak of the pandemic, with people trapped at home and looking for entertainment through the TikTok application. In September, it registered more than 1 billion users assets per month and even eclipsed Facebook as the world’s most downloaded app on mobile devices.

Cloudflare’s latest report of the year, Year in Review 2021, through your Radar service, has revealed that TikTok has managed to snatch the number 1 position from Google. This has surprised everyone, since last year the platform reached the ranking number 7 with, logically at the head, Google.com.

“There were a few days when Google was # 1, but October and November were mostly TikTok days, including Thanksgiving (November 25) and Black Friday (November 26).“adds Cloudflare.

Obviously it has also surpassed platforms such as Facebook or NetflixBut it’s worth mentioning that Google covers web activities on its other properties, including Maps, Translate, Photos, Flights, Books, and News, making the win even more rewarding for TikTok. And it is that, according to Statistica, it experienced a 180% growth in use among young people between 15 and 25 years of age.

The order would then be as follows: TikTok.com; Google com; Facebook.com; Microsoft.com; Apple.com; Amazon.com; Netflix.com; YouTube.com; Twitter.com; WhatsApp.com. You can check all the data from its official website.

From Cloudflare they report that although TikTok is positioned at the top of the ranking, it is true that there were times when other websites such as YouTube, due to the coup in Myanmar and the subsequent viral video or the popularity that Netflix has gained in recent months, they were close to snatching this first position.

However, the popularity among the youngest (and not so young) that they have reached with their multitude of viral videos, songs that become fashionable again or tiktokers that become millionaires for a simple video, it is impossible to snatch it from them and it has more than a deserved gold.