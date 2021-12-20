TikTok Kitchen, a commercial experiment that can change the fast food business

TikTok went through difficult times during the presidency of Donald Trump in the United States. During those years, the app was on the verge of being sold to another company due to the obstacles imposed by the then head of the White House.

However, new winds are blowing for the app based on short video publishing and their businesses are flourishing not just in America, but across the globe.

One of the proofs of this great moment for TikTok is the launch of TikTok Kitchen, a commercial experiment through which the social network will enter the business of food preparation and distribution.

Strictly speaking, it is not so simple to explain what the core business of TikTok Kitchen will be.

According to what you post Bloomberg, TikTok is partnering with a company called “Virtual Dining Concepts” with which it will work on the “TikTok Kitchen chain” concept.

The idea is to open more than 250 restaurants in a first stage with the goal of reaching 1,000 by the end of 2022. All in the United States.

The interesting thing is that these places will not work like the classic fast food restaurants of McDonald’s or Burger King. According to Bloomberg, they will be dark kitchen, that is, menu preparation points that will not serve the public and that will only deliver food to homes.

The idea is to use the TikTok brand and contact with about 1 billion users to sell more than short videos. What can go wrong?

Bloomberg spoke with Robert Earl, one of the founders of Virtual Dining Concepts, who acknowledged that the project exists.

According to different sources, TikTok Kitchen will receive the orders and will use as a preparation center the facilities of some chains that already exist, such as Buca di Beppo and Bertucci ‘s.

These chains would cook the menus that are trending on TikTok and would be distributed under the brand of the social network. In addition, the options would vary on a quarterly basis.

Marketing and influencers will do their thing: there is a possibility that TikTok content creators will viralize some options and get paid for the purchases that are generated.

On TikTok Kitchen, the menu options would be based on viral videos.

Projected opening dishes include pasta chips with salsa, corn ribs, and a burger.

How is the business concept of Virtual Dining Concepts: